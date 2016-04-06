When Game of Thrones analogies go awry.

After Bernie Sanders’s victory in Wisconsin yesterday, his supporters were prepared to crown him the King of the North.
Unfortunately for Bernie, the actual King in the North, Robb Stark, met a grisly end along with thousands of his supporters in a massacre so bloody that it would later be known as the Red Wedding—which we can all agree is a fate much worse than losing to Hillary Clinton. Anyway, Bernie is more like Brienne of Tarth (the principled one in a den of thieves) or Beric Dondarrion (the insurgent leader of a band of outsiders) or, to his critics, the High Sparrow (the powerful head of a group of fanatics).