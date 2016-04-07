Catastrophe Season Two: Is There Life After the Rom-Com?

The rest of season one is similarly a whirlwind: Rob flies back to London, he proposes, they get married. Simple and formulaic and morally conscientious enough. Except, as the show telegraphs from the very start, nothing in life is quite any of these things. For starters, Sharon and Rob are both in their forties, which leads to real concerns on Sharon’s part about “geriatric pregnancy” that the first season deftly and even humorously explores. They’re both thoroughly comfortable in their respective lives, which also just happen to occur several time zones apart. The first season concludes with a massive fight in a hotel room on the night of their wedding that ends with a slammed door, which (surprise!) is almost immediately reopened as Sharon’s water suddenly breaks. Given the speed with which Rob and Sharon’s worlds get overturned and entwined, maybe six rapid-fire episodes per season isn’t all that inappropriate?

The chemistry between Rob and Sharon is undeniably explosive, but desire alone can’t sustain a relationship, no less a marriage. What is perhaps the most original aspect of Catastrophe is how Rob and Sharon are willing to get dirty not only in sex, but in arguments as well. The romantic couple on this show fights. They disagree and dispute like any couple, but especially, like any couple planning to raise a child together after having known each other for a week. But unlike many of the world-shattering disputes on arguably more repressive dramas about marriage, the disagreements on Catastrophe can be (and often are) dissipated with a dumb retort, a bad joke, a crinkling of the nose which quickly turns into a laugh. Don’t even get me started on the make-up sex. The representation of fights as not just contingent and often arbitrary, but as an ongoing process of simply being with another person, hasn’t been so well portrayed since Gilmore Girls.

Critics have already remarked on the jarring, refreshing, and, perhaps most importantly, absurdly funny honesty with which season one approaches its subjects. Except this time, our protagonists are a little older, more tired, and though now familiar with one another’s quirks and specificities, no less capable of becoming irritated by them. What is more, because most of the romantic comedy aspects of Rob and Sharon’s story are in the past, what we get in season two is both less cute and, well, more about marriage.