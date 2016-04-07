Catastrophe Season Two: Is There Life After the Rom-Com?

Coming in at six 24-minute episodes a season, Catastrophe is some of the most efficient televisual storytelling out there. Such accelerated storytelling could be seen as obstacles to what are the central themes of Catastrophe: falling in love, the incremental rhythms of cohabitation and marriage, raising children, growing old. In the first season, released on Amazon Prime last June, we go from meet-cute to marriage with impressive rapidity and believability. Yet the show manages to portray, with an alarming degree of realism and recognition, the experience of everyday domestic living, despite its swift seasons. The second season—which comes out tomorrow, on Amazon again—is no less plot-packed, though it is certainly darker than the more rom-com structured first season. The show’s condensation of narrative, however, continues to generate some of the most surprisingly moving moments on TV—perhaps unexpectedly, given that season two of Catastrophe is still very much a comedy. It’s an instance where we find experimental narrative television outside the genre of long, prestige TV serials.

While romance and marriage plots are hardly innovative topics when it comes to TV, Catastrophe (ever true to its name) has managed to flip both on their heads. In season one, Sharon and Rob (played by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, who also co-write the series) are strangers who meet at a bar. Yet, before a literal minute has passed in the pilot, they’re tumbling into Rob’s hotel room to have, as Sharon puts it, “casual sex with a sober person.” Rob is recovering alcoholic—a fact that he shares with Sharon in an oddly intimate opening line: “I quit a few years ago after I shit my pants at my sister’s wedding.” Sharon laughs, and sparks fly. The show doesn’t make it that easy for the two, however. Rob is an American advertising executive on a business trip in London, where Sharon lives and works as a schoolteacher. Still, their one-nighter quickly turns into a hot weeklong fling before Rob flies back to Boston, where, while on a date with another woman a month later, he gets a call from “Sharon London Sex” informing him that she’s pregnant. In the actual time of the show, however, we’re just five minutes in.

The rest of season one is similarly a whirlwind: Rob flies back to London, he proposes, they get married. Simple and formulaic and morally conscientious enough. Except, as the show telegraphs from the very start, nothing in life is quite any of these things. For starters, Sharon and Rob are both in their forties, which leads to real concerns on Sharon’s part about “geriatric pregnancy” that the first season deftly and even humorously explores. They’re both thoroughly comfortable in their respective lives, which also just happen to occur several time zones apart. The first season concludes with a massive fight in a hotel room on the night of their wedding that ends with a slammed door, which (surprise!) is almost immediately reopened as Sharon’s water suddenly breaks. Given the speed with which Rob and Sharon’s worlds get overturned and entwined, maybe six rapid-fire episodes per season isn’t all that inappropriate?

The chemistry between Rob and Sharon is undeniably explosive, but desire alone can’t sustain a relationship, no less a marriage. What is perhaps the most original aspect of Catastrophe is how Rob and Sharon are willing to get dirty not only in sex, but in arguments as well. The romantic couple on this show fights. They disagree and dispute like any couple, but especially, like any couple planning to raise a child together after having known each other for a week. But unlike many of the world-shattering disputes on arguably more repressive dramas about marriage, the disagreements on Catastrophe can be (and often are) dissipated with a dumb retort, a bad joke, a crinkling of the nose which quickly turns into a laugh. Don’t even get me started on the make-up sex. The representation of fights as not just contingent and often arbitrary, but as an ongoing process of simply being with another person, hasn’t been so well portrayed since Gilmore Girls.