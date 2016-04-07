Sam Hinkie’s 13-page resignation letter explains why he was able to hang on to his job for so long.

And why he wasn’t very good at it.

Hinkie resigned as general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, after three, uh, tumultuous years on the job. Hinkie was famous for his vaunted “process” for rebuilding the team using the draft while eschewing free agency. Over his tenure, the 76ers were 47-195 and, more remarkably, never won more than 20 games in a season. They were astonishingly terrible.



But Hinkie was also an inevitable result of the trend in the NBA towards analytics. He talked like a venture capitalist and believed that he could revolutionize the league with science and sleep monitoring and treating the Philadelphia 76ers like they were a startup and not an NBA team. The fans did not like this, because fans do not like it when their team wins less than 50 games in three seasons. The other NBA owners didn’t like it because they do not like a team that would run in the middle of the pack in Spain.