The Affordability Con

In the post-war era of the late 1970s, collectivization projects—like large-scale public housing, the GI Bill, expansion of public universities, universal healthcare for the poorest Americans, etc.—were quietly gutted by privatization efforts led by small-government ideologues who individualized how our government spends money and directs policy. The federal government pivoted away from subsidizing the incomes of poor people to focusing on handouts to the already wealthy. Trickle-down economics went from bunk theory to federal mandate. By the time a Democrat returned to the White House in 1992, the idea that a private marketplace was much better suited to meet the most important needs of American citizens was sacrosanct. What was once “public”—provided freely or very cheaply by the government for its people—had been replaced with goods referred to as “affordable.” Citizens had been left to shoulder their cost.

But what did it all mean? The affordability revolution was supposed to optimize public services; we were to trust the market in its infinite wisdom, and forget the fact that “the market” was (and is) composed of fallible humans. Hadn’t we struck a grand bargain between the masters of capitalism and the American people, the government wisely inserting controls into the marketplace to ensure that no citizen goes without shelter, health care, or access to knowledge? Sadly, no. We sold ourselves out. The idea of an “affordable” good is one that’s only affordable because you have no other choice. It just means that so many tax dollars have already flowed to the private interests that those same companies can afford to charge slightly less than they do regularly.

The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010—possibly the greatest achievement of affordability politics—put health care within reach of millions of uninsured Americans. The government did this by subsidizing the payment of insurance plans, leaving company profits intact but putting health insurance within financial reach for low-income workers. Even so, insurance on the marketplace is still out of some people’s price range. The biggest success of the Affordable Care Act was its expansion of Medicaid, which simply skips the subsidization of corporate profits and just had the government pay for health care on its own for its poorest citizens. Shockingly, that proviso has proven to be the most cost-effective measure included in the ACA.