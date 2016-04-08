Why Is the U.S. Map on the Masters’ Logo So Wrong?

Every April, just before the television cameras arrive, the grounds crew at Augusta National in Georgia puts the final touches on the perfectly manicured yellow pansies near the entrance of the famous golf club. To sports fans, the shape of the flower bed is immediately identifiable as the logo of both Augusta and its signature event, the Masters, one of the four major golf tournaments of the year. It’s also a crude, misshapen map of the United States. As one Twitter user wrote, “If a kid drew a map that looked like the Masters logo, they would get an F in Geography.”

The flower bed in Founders Circle at Augusta. Harry How / Getty Images

In a hidebound and genteel sport, Augusta nonetheless stands out. There is a strict dress code for fans in attendance, who are never referred to as fans but rather “patrons.” Brand names and advertisements are not welcome on the premises, including on the menu, where you won’t find Budweiser or Pepsi but rather “domestic beer” or a “cola.” Even the prices—$1.50 for a pimento cheese sandwich—are stuck in the last century.

The cover to the 1934 program of the Augusta Invitation Tournament. TheGolfAuction.com

And so is the logo. Augusta spokesman Steve Ethun says there is no documented history of the logo’s origins. But it seems to date at least as far back as a 1934 poster advertising the First Annual Invitation Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. That event was the brainchild of Bobby Jones, the legendary golfer and Georgia native who founded Augusta National in 1933. To this day, the course is considered to be the crown jewel of the PGA tour.

The logo in the poster is unmistakably a rendering of the continental United States. But the proportions are way off. The coasts are squeezed closer together, the eastern shoreline loses its westward slope, and the Great Lakes are filled in.