Why Is the U.S. Map on the Masters’ Logo So Wrong?

The cover to the 1934 program of the Augusta Invitation Tournament. TheGolfAuction.com

And so is the logo. Augusta spokesman Steve Ethun says there is no documented history of the logo’s origins. But it seems to date at least as far back as a 1934 poster advertising the First Annual Invitation Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. That event was the brainchild of Bobby Jones, the legendary golfer and Georgia native who founded Augusta National in 1933. To this day, the course is considered to be the crown jewel of the PGA tour.

The logo in the poster is unmistakably a rendering of the continental United States. But the proportions are way off. The coasts are squeezed closer together, the eastern shoreline loses its westward slope, and the Great Lakes are filled in.

A comparison of the current Masters logo and a Lambert projection of the continental U.S. Augusta National, Inc. / Adam Peck

Today’s version of the logo is only slightly different. The northern border was bowed in 1934, similar to the Lambert projection commonly used in modern maps. Today’s logo features a straight border similar to the one found in a Mercator projection map. In 1934, Florida retained its slight angle, but on today’s Masters flag, Florida just sort of limply hangs straight down off Georgia. Even odder, Augusta National has proven itself capable of more accurate representations of the U.S. map: on the buttons of the famous green jacket awarded every year to the Masters winner.