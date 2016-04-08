How a Judge Became the Sheriff of Wall Street

FSOC’s fundamental task is not to prevent financial institution failures, but to stop them from spreading through the economy. An analysis of AIG before the financial crisis might not have picked up on the vulnerabilities of its securities lending business or its credit default swaps on mortgage-backed securities. But it certainly would have recognized the massive list of counter-party exposure—the other side of all those trades—and how failure at AIG would have a ripple effect. This was what FSOC was built to monitor.

Judge Collyer, by contrast, isn’t a bank regulator, and it shows in her analysis. She complains that “every possible effect of MetLife’s imminent insolvency was deemed grave enough to damage the economy.” But that’s precisely what good regulators should do: subject firms to adverse scenarios to determine risk. Collyer’s judicial review function looks more like a regulatory one, and it’s unclear why we should substitute her judgment in place of FSOC’s.

The government is appealing the case, and may win that next round. But whatever the outcome, this kind of subjective meddling was predictable. Dodd-Frank was less a law than a promise to have a collection of regulators write a law later through the rule-making process. Congress guided that future rule-making, but imposed few specifics; they didn’t write rules directly into the statute. As Judge Collyer says in her opinion, “the phrase ‘could pose a threat to the financial stability of the United States,’”—the key FSOC determinant of whether to designate a financial institution a SIFI—“is open to numerous interpretations.” Without statutory guidelines, those interpretations can be challenged, and now they are.

During the Dodd-Frank debate, Senator Ted Kaufman, the Delaware Democrat, warned about Congress being too vague. “If Congress fails to draw hard lines that deliver on real systemic reforms, regulators cannot be counted upon to do what is needed,” Kaufman said. “We must create a system, as the saying goes, of laws and not of men. … We must provide these agencies with the statutory clarity and the bright lines they need to enforce the law.”

Absent those hard lines, big banks have leeway to use the rule-writing process to upend Congress’ intent. They can find friendly judges like Collyer, who fashion themselves market regulators, to overturn things they don’t like. They can lobby and sue and use whatever means at their disposal to make sure the passage of Dodd-Frank didn’t end the ballgame.

It was a mistake to allow this, and the MetLife fiasco is only one example why. Incidentally, Bernie Sanders’s legislation to break up the banks, which relies on the Secretary of the Treasury making a similar determination on which banks pose a threat to financial stability, would suffer from the same problem.

One alternative would be a “size cap,” barring all financial institutions from holding more than a threshold level of assets on their balance sheet. That “big dumb rule,” to borrow a term from Felix Salmon, is far less open to interpretation and well within Congress’ authority. Instead, Dodd-Frank opted for a technocratic approach, which by its nature creates legal uncertainty.

You can draw hard lines in the law, or you can rely on regulatory discretion. The former is better able to withstand an industry onslaught; the latter leaves you at the whims of people like Judge Rosemary Collyer.