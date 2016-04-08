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Clio Chang/

Bill Clinton is “almost” sorry for his heated argument with Black Lives Matter protesters.

MICHAEL B. THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images

While campaigning for his wife in Philadelphia yesterday, Clinton vigorously defended both his crime bill and welfare reform when interrupted by activists. According to MSNBC reporter Alex Seitz-Wald, today Clinton said the following:

Clinton was also less defensive about his policies, saying that the crime bill, in particular, “led to some people going to jail for too long, in ways that cannot be justified.” It seems that Clinton has learned that to enact welfare reform and the crime bill in the context of the 1990s is one thing—to defend them today is quite another. So he split the difference, in true Clinton fashion, with that “almost.”

Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

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Politics, Democratic Primary 2016, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Welfare, Crime, Mass Incarceration