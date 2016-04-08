Women Write About Family, Men Write About War

We examined a collection of 10,287 reviews from the Sunday Book Review of The New York Times published since 2000. We labeled the genders of the reviewer and the author under review and then ran tests to identify language in the reviews that was indicative of the different genders. The tests return a series of “most distinctive words”: these are the individual words that distinguish one group from the other. In our case, this means the words that differentiate book reviews of male authors versus female ones. The test also provides an “odds ratio” score. This score indicates how distinctive a word is for a group of texts—that is, how much more likely that word is to appear in one group versus another. So for example, if you see the number “3” in the odds-ratio column next to a word used to describe a female author, that means that the word is three times more likely to appear in a book review written about a female author than about a male author. Below, we produce a chart that shows the most distinctive words used by reviewers to describe books written by men versus women for the years between 2000 and 2009 and the years between 2010 and 2015.

As you can see, the results are jarring. Book reviewers are three or four times more likely to use words like “husband,” “marriage,” and “mother” to describe books written by women between 2000 and 2009, and nearly twice as likely to use words like “love,” “beauty,” and “sex.” Conversely, reviewers are twice as likely to use words like “president” and “leader,” as well as “argument” and “theory,” to describe books written by men. The results are almost too good in their confirmation of gender stereotypes. New York Times book reviews overwhelmingly suggest that women tend to write about domestic issues and affairs of the heart, while men thrive in writing about “serious” issues such as politics. It’s not that women don’t write about politics or men don’t write about feelings and families. It’s just that there is a very strong likelihood that if you open the pages of the Sunday Book Review, you will be jettisoned back into a linguistic world that more nearly resembles our Victorian ancestors.

Perhaps, cynically, we might say these results are hardly surprising. Yes, the presence of stereotypes of women writers in book reviews is sad but largely predictable. But what is particularly startling about our results is their chronological stability: If you look at the results for the period between 2010 and 2016, the distinctive words are nearly identical. Men still write about politics and have “ideas.” Women still write about “family” and obsess over love or themselves (“me”). These results directly contradict current claims around gender inequality in book publishing; things are bad but they are getting better. Once VIDA began to release its findings in 2010, several periodicals, including The New York Times, directly responded by making a concerted effort to review more books by women and employ more women reviewers. In 2014, VIDA reported that The New York Times was down to a 14 percent bias towards men, and interpreted that quantitative shift as a sign of improvement. Better gender representation indexes less gender discrimination. Things have been very bad but they are gradually getting better.

The pattern is bigger than a head count—it’s also about the patterns of ideas and words, which have proven far more enduring and unchanging than we previously would have thought.

But things are, in many significant ways, not getting better at all. A better numerical representation of women in the pages of The New York Times has not done much to alter how women writers are being talked about in the press. These forms of speech are proving deeply intractable. The discourse around gender we find in the last five years in the Times has essentially reproduced the public/private split bequeathed to us from the nineteenth century: Women writers are still being defined by their “sentimental” traits and a love of writing about “maternal” issues, while men are most often being defined by their attention to matters of science and the state.

Ultimately, what’s at stake in these findings is not simply the question of how to reduce gender inequality in the world of letters, but also how we imagine and recognize such change. Quantitative changes in gender representation are not trivial and they provide an instantly discernible sense of improvement: This year, more books by women were reviewed in the Times. Yet, they also potentially disguise the real site of struggle: our latent, subtle, and perhaps unconscious attitudes about the idea of women writing books. VIDA and The New York Times have done a great service in pursuing better gender representation. But gender representation does not necessarily equal less gender discrimination. The pattern is bigger than a head count—it’s also about the patterns of ideas and words, which have proven far more enduring and unchanging than we previously would have thought.