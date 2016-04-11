Donald Trump once gave Serena Williams a picture of Serena Williams and called it charity.

That’s just one of several examples of Trump dubiously claiming a charitable contribution in this exposé by The Washington Post, which pokes holes in the Republican frontrunner’s claim that he gave nearly 5,000 charitable gifts totaling $102 million over the past five years. Documents reveal that Trump gave away many rounds of golf at his various golf courses, but not much cash. “Not a single one of those donations was actually a personal gift of Trump’s own money,” the Post writes.

Williams might be surprised to learn that she’s on the list.