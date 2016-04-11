Karl Ove Knausgaard Enters Adulthood

But the desperate need to write is but a proxy war for a bigger battle, one that pits Knausgaard against the ancient antagonists: death and its spawn, absurdity. If life is but a cosmic joke, and our ambitions are made vain by the great oblivion that awaits us, then art is everything life isn’t: coherent, meaningful, timeless. More than that, the creative act is a rare source of dignity, in that it is a dogged defiance of fate that is simultaneously aware of the futility of that defiance. As Camus once wrote, “Perhaps the great work of art has less importance in itself than in the ordeal it demands of a man and the opportunity it provides him of overcoming his phantoms and approaching a little closer to his naked reality.” This is an apt description of Knausgaard’s project, where reality is very much presented in its naked absurdity, as a series of events that all tumble together in an immense outpouring, equal under an indifferent sky: a tea kettle boiling on the stove, words scrawled across the page, planes flying into the Twin Towers.

For much of Book Five, however, Knausgaard is without the ballast of his art. He has the vocation, but the blank page is a wall. And so his awful fate engulfs him: “I got dressed and went downstairs, death, out of the door, death, up the hill, death, through the underpass, death, down the road, death, along the fjord, death, and into the park which wrapped itself around me with its living yet sleeping darkness.” This passage occurs shortly before his first act of adultery, which is in keeping with how the book presents sex and alcohol as means of transcendent escape, blissful bursts of torrid flight that invariably result in Knausgaard falling back down to earth. Naturally, for a novel steeped in realism, the crash manifests itself as a hangover, which in Knausgaard’s hands constitutes a private hell of lacerating regret and shame, the modern everyman’s version of the punishment that follows Raskolnikov’s crime in Dostoevsky’s novel.

Knausgaard appears to be saying that, for all its material benefits, social democracy is a sterile force. It cannot imbue the lives of its citizens with purpose, nor can it foster a community of feeling.

There is something, too, of Raskolnikov’s restless desire to soar above the gray mass of humanity in the young Knausgaard’s bouts of deranged drunkenness. “I was going to be a writer, a star, a beacon for others,” he writes early on, only to be confronted by a failure so devastating that he is left grasping for the “feeling of triumph” produced by alcohol. At one point, a drunk Knausgaard, swollen with self-importance, thinks to himself, “Jesus, man, I was somebody, I could see something no one else could see, I could see into the depths of the world.” Knausgaard at his most triumphant is, like all drunks, both pathetic and frightening, transgressing laws and the basic rules of decency to prove that he is above them. He slips into unlocked cars and tries to jumpstart them. He picks fights with his brother’s friends for no reason. He stalks women he’d like to sleep with, throwing stones at their windows in the dead of night. And in a reprise of a disturbing incident in Book Two, he slashes his face up with the shard of a broken beer glass, to the horror of the woman who will become his wife. It is here, in this violation against the self, that transgression and transcendence combine to produce a hideous deformation of art’s promise to pull us out of ourselves. It is reminiscent of what Knausgaard’s countryman Stig Sæterbakken, himself a suicide, once wrote in a revealing essay: “It’s the prayer we direct toward any great work of art: God, take this pain away, which is me.”