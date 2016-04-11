Karl Ove Knausgaard Enters Adulthood

For much of Book Five, however, Knausgaard is without the ballast of his art. He has the vocation, but the blank page is a wall. And so his awful fate engulfs him: “I got dressed and went downstairs, death, out of the door, death, up the hill, death, through the underpass, death, down the road, death, along the fjord, death, and into the park which wrapped itself around me with its living yet sleeping darkness.” This passage occurs shortly before his first act of adultery, which is in keeping with how the book presents sex and alcohol as means of transcendent escape, blissful bursts of torrid flight that invariably result in Knausgaard falling back down to earth. Naturally, for a novel steeped in realism, the crash manifests itself as a hangover, which in Knausgaard’s hands constitutes a private hell of lacerating regret and shame, the modern everyman’s version of the punishment that follows Raskolnikov’s crime in Dostoevsky’s novel.

Knausgaard appears to be saying that, for all its material benefits, social democracy is a sterile force. It cannot imbue the lives of its citizens with purpose, nor can it foster a community of feeling.

There is something, too, of Raskolnikov’s restless desire to soar above the gray mass of humanity in the young Knausgaard’s bouts of deranged drunkenness. “I was going to be a writer, a star, a beacon for others,” he writes early on, only to be confronted by a failure so devastating that he is left grasping for the “feeling of triumph” produced by alcohol. At one point, a drunk Knausgaard, swollen with self-importance, thinks to himself, “Jesus, man, I was somebody, I could see something no one else could see, I could see into the depths of the world.” Knausgaard at his most triumphant is, like all drunks, both pathetic and frightening, transgressing laws and the basic rules of decency to prove that he is above them. He slips into unlocked cars and tries to jumpstart them. He picks fights with his brother’s friends for no reason. He stalks women he’d like to sleep with, throwing stones at their windows in the dead of night. And in a reprise of a disturbing incident in Book Two, he slashes his face up with the shard of a broken beer glass, to the horror of the woman who will become his wife. It is here, in this violation against the self, that transgression and transcendence combine to produce a hideous deformation of art’s promise to pull us out of ourselves. It is reminiscent of what Knausgaard’s countryman Stig Sæterbakken, himself a suicide, once wrote in a revealing essay: “It’s the prayer we direct toward any great work of art: God, take this pain away, which is me.”

In the summer of 2012, a psychiatrist named Ulrik Fredrik Malt testified at the trial of Anders Behring Breivik, who a year earlier had killed 77 people—most of them teenagers—by detonating a bomb in Oslo and going on a shooting spree on the island of Utøya. As recounted in One of Us, journalist Åsne Seierstad’s 2015 account of the massacre, Malt said of Breivik, “His personality and extreme right-wing ideology are combined in an effort to get out of his own prison. He ends up ruining not only his own life but that of many others.” It is not hard to make the connection between the extremist—with his taste for violence, his penchant for self-aggrandizement, his will to power, and his desire to be borne aloft on a triumphant swell of emotion—and Knausgaard’s demon within. The poisonous seed in each of them flourishes in the same airless environment, one that is moted by failure and hopelessness. It is also not hard to see the link between Knausgaard and Adolf Hitler, who famously started his adult life with aspirations to be a great artist.

What is difficult to determine—the question that lies at the heart of Book Five—is the correlation between modern Norway and the kind of social and economic ferment that led to Hitler’s rise. Nearly the entirety of My Struggle is set in what amounts to paradise on earth. Ever since the discovery of vast reservoirs of oil in the North Sea in 1969, Norway has been flush with cash, which in turn has been wisely invested in creating one of the strongest welfare states in the world. As so many American liberals are fond of pointing out, poverty is virtually non-existent in the Nordic countries. Norway’s state-driven approach to capitalism has ensured that everyone’s basic needs—and much, much more, from generous child care to education—are essentially taken care of. Seierstad notes that at the height of the financial crisis, thanks to a robust response from the government, Norway’s unemployment rate rose no higher than a little over 3 percent. This is a country that, by all outward appearances, is competent, confident, and thriving. As then-Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland declared in 1994, bolstered by the success of the Olympic Games in Lillehammer, “It’s typically Norwegian to be good at things.”

And yet Knausgaard can plausibly liken himself to a character from the fevered writings of Dostoevsky, “the impoverished young student in the metropolis.” It is as if the fundamental spiritual illness of the modern era—a ubiquitous anomie brought on by the collapse of communal identity and the death of religion—has not abated at all over the many decades, even in a country where social democracy has been completely successful. This, in itself, is an indictment of the grand project that was meant to fill the void in Western Europe left behind by God and the continent’s cataclysmic experiments in nationalism. Knausgaard appears to be saying that, for all its material benefits, social democracy is a sterile force. It cannot imbue the lives of its citizens with purpose, nor can it foster a community of feeling.



We see the failures of this society everywhere in Book Five. Of the commuters on a bus: “They were going to work, I could see it in their eyes, they had that vacant wage-earner look.” Of his alcoholic father, whose deterioration reflects a post-war progression from stoic propriety to hippie-inflected liberation to ruinous torpor: “[H]e stood up in front of me in the semi-darkness, the fat bearded drunken man who was my father and had once been the very symbol of correctness—well dressed, slim and good-looking, a young respected teacher and politician.” Of the institution for the disabled where he works, which smells like an old school that he once described as a “social democratic fortress”: “I recognized the smell … a mixture of green soap and a faint odor reminiscent of cellars and sewage, something dark and damp and subterranean in all the assiduously maintained hygiene.” These failures become apparent in even seemingly innocuous passages, once the reader becomes attuned to the change in atmosphere. Book Four, for example, which is basically about Knausgaard’s epic quest to get laid, ends with him “pump[ing] away” at a girl in a tent at the Roskilde Music Festival as she vomits from drinking too much booze. What was once a fitting ending to a comic romp is now a depressing symbol of the emptiness of Western life.

It has always seemed audacious for Knausgaard to name his novel after Hitler’s autobiography-cum-manifesto, but Book Five is proof that we didn’t realize the extent of his ambitions.

It is an emptiness that our nature seems to abhor. As Mann writes in Doctor Faustus, his allegorical novel about the Third Reich that is conspicuously cited twice by Knausgaard in My Struggle: “Amidst disintegration, the search for the rudiments of new ordering forces is universal …” Knausgaard himself takes an almost mystical approach to these demonic ordering forces. During a fishing expedition on a fjord, shortly after he has reprimanded himself for exhibiting a Nietzschean contempt for his disabled charges at the institution, he writes this of an enormous fish he has caught, in a rare foray into high figurative mode: “It was as though it came from another era than ours, up and up it came from the depths of time, a beast, a monster, an ur force, yet there was something so clear and simple about it.”

Even a few years ago, this concern with the enduring appeal of fascism may have seemed like a stretch, a writer’s attempt to add historical weight to his novel by appropriating the leaden gravity of the Nazi era. But with right-wing revivals sprouting all across Europe, not to mention the rise of Donald Trump here in the United States, Knausgaard’s book is a reminder that if we are to understand this movement’s appeal, if we are to grasp the nature of this bewildering other, we should begin by looking inwards. As Knausgaard has written elsewhere of Breivik, who is supposedly discussed at length in Book Six: “Everything in Anders Behring Breivik’s history up until the horrific deed can be more or less found in every life story; he was and is one of us.”

Knausgaard, for his part, finds a tenuous salvation in repurposing old forms. Like Augustine, another of his literary predecessors, Knausgaard’s approach is to confess, even if he has no God to receive his confession. His reward, instead of heaven, is an intimation of the divine, which reveals itself when the artist is at his most god-like, deep in the fiery furnace of creation. On one level, this is art as religious experience, in which the artist feels as if the godhead is working through him; on another level, this is Freud’s sublimation at work, the transfiguration of dark thoughts and dark impulses into refinement and beauty. Freud considered this process a triumph of civilization, and in this respect, the salvation that Knausgaard is working toward is not only his own. It has always seemed audacious for Knausgaard to name his novel after Hitler’s autobiography-cum-manifesto, but Book Five is proof that we didn’t realize the extent of his ambitions. It turns out that his Min Kamp is meant to be Mein Kampf’s fraternal twin, and proof that the evil of their shared birthright can be overcome.