Ben Carson’s brain makes no sense.

Ben Carson is a terrible surrogate for Donald Trump. Since endorsing him for president—possibly after making an illegal quid pro quo agreement—Carson has put his foot in his mouth over and over again. He’s said that Trump has “major defects” as a candidate. He’s said, “There are better people at everything, but what we have to do is we have to utilize what we have.” And he’s said that “even if Donald Trump turns out to be not such a great president,” it won’t be that bad because “we’re only looking at four years.”

BuzzFeed’s Andrew Kaczynski unearthed yet another example of Carson’s terrible surrogacy on Monday. Appearing on a Colorado radio station last week, Carson said that he wouldn’t normally vote for Trump, but the stakes are so high (and the other candidates are so unelectable).



“It was pragmatism, recognizing that John Kasich cannot win without a brokered convention—which would guarantee a Democrat win—and recognizing that Ted Cruz can bring conservatives but will have a very difficult time bringing moderates and Democrats. I think that will be pretty much a guaranteed loss also. So in terms of who can potentially win, I think that would be Donald Trump. When I look at the consequences of not winning, it’s too horrible to even think about.”

