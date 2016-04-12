Do We Still Need Comments?

This begs the question: Now that everyone’s online, and the web is an essential part of modern life, is unfettered feedback still a good thing? If that anxiety feels a bit Web 2.0, it’s because annotations are the next evolution of the comment section. When the web was still at the fringes of society, comments could sometimes feel liberating; they were a chance for ordinary people to express their voices. It was easier, too, when it was roughly the same type of person on the internet—people with a pronounced interest in technology and the means to get online. Now that more than 3 billion people can take to Facebook or Twitter or any number of platforms to debate anything, feedback is decidedly less revolutionary—and it can quickly turn malicious, as in the case of Gamergate.

Hence the hand-wringing over annotations. With Genius, you can annotate any webpage you’d like; it’s almost as if the company is saying no one really asked for your opinion, but here’s a way to give it anyway. Genius also allows for granular reactions—line-by-line breakdowns of how an argument is constructed, critiques of grammar or style, or fastidious analysis of statistics and supporting points. It seems designed to offer criticism in the most targeted, fastidious, pedantic way.

Another question, then: Who is Genius for? In theory, it’s equally inviting to professional and amateur critics. As a structure for criticism, though, the service seems designed to foster an ego-driven approach—which finds its purest expression in takedowns—in part because it will get shared the most. It’s a drive-by forum. Just as blogs once trafficked in “fisking”, the point-by-point critique of another’s post, Genius seeks to return to that sort of exhaustive (and exhausting) critical method. Our problem is not that there’s too little criticism, but that there’s now too much of it.