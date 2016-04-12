You are using an outdated browser.
Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly discussing the problem of black unemployment is about what you’d expect.



Trump: I’m telling you, it’s an economic message. If you look at President Obama, he’s been a president for almost eight years, it will be eight years, you have with black youth, with African American youth, you have a 59 percent unemployment.*

O’Reilly: But how are you going to get jobs for them? Many of them are ill-educated and have tattoos on their foreheads,** and I hate to be generalized about it, but it’s true. If you look at all the educational statistics, how are you going to get jobs for people who aren’t qualified for jobs?

* It’s high, but not that high.
** ????

Ryu Spaeth

Ryu Spaeth is an editor at New York magazine.

