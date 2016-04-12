What happened to the Chicago Bulls?

After losing the Indiana Pacers defeated the Brooklyn Nets last night, the Chicago Bulls were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, which means that they’ll miss the postseason for the first time since the 07-08 season, when they were led by Ben Gordon and a 22-year-old Luol Deng.

This season, Fred Hoiberg’s first as head coach, was supposed to be a resurgent one for the Bulls, who had struggled with injuries, conflict between coaching and management and players, and more injuries for the past several seasons, which culminated in the firing of Tom Thibodeau, whose coaching style was also blamed for all of those injuries. This season, the Bulls would get Derrick Rose back, Jimmy Butler would continue his evolution, and the team would kick into high gear behind a new coach who got the new NBA and also wouldn’t force his best players to play 42 minutes a game.