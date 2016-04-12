Beverly Cleary Is 100. Ramona Quimby Is Timeless.

Growing up, Cleary only had two picture books, Mother Goose and The Story of the Three Bears, and didn’t learn to read by herself until the second grade, which she blames on the mediocrity of the primers forced on children in school. Their contents could “scarcely be called” stories, she writes in A Girl In Yamhill. It’s easy to see her books as a reaction to this difficult early relationship with reading. Cleary understands that, unlike the characters in her school primers, children are not only concerned with “spinning tops, swinging high, and riding their stupid pretty ponies.” They are worried about the world around them, concerned that they are not feeling the right feelings, or that an adult will be able to see into their thoughts. This is why Beezus frets that she does not love Ramona enough, why Ramona hides behinds some trashcans when she sees a strange substitute teacher in her classroom, and why Ramona feels pure existential terror when she gets stuck in the mud and doesn’t know how to get out. The details of childhood tribulation in Cleary’s books may feel trivial or whimsical when compared to adult literature, but they are no less powerful.

As Cleary’s books continue to age, it may become increasingly strange that Ramona wears her rainboots over her shoes or one character works at a company that sells horsemeat. It will stand out more and more that the characters are almost entirely white. But although the details of plot and setting will seem ever more antiquated, her characterizations remain familiar. If you yourself weren’t Ramona, you knew someone who was. “I have stayed true to my own memories of childhood,” she told The Atlantic in 2011. “Although their circumstances have changed, I don’t think children’s inner feelings have changed.” As those circumstances change, so do the ways in which children read, but Cleary’s publishers are making sure she won’t be lost in transition. To mark Cleary’s 100th birthday, HarperCollins has re-released three of her novels as The World of Beverly Cleary Collection in the most twenty-first century format: an ebook.