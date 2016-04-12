Beverly Cleary Is 100. Ramona Quimby Is Timeless.

In 1950, when Beverly Cleary published her first children’s book, Henry Huggins, Barbie had not yet been invented, let alone the touch-screen computer games that transfix children today. Charlotte’s Web wouldn’t come out for two more years, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for nearly 50. But Cleary, who turns 100 on Tuesday, has remained so consistently popular through the decades, selling over 91 million copies of her 30-plus books, that new editions of her work are still being released with forewords from Amy Poehler and Judy Blume. When Cleary was on the Today Show earlier this month one girl—so young that she couldn’t even be called a millennial—told the hosts that Cleary’s books “inspired me to go out and read more.”

In some ways it’s odd that Cleary’s books have survived for so long. The majority of her books were written between 1950 and 1980, and her characters’ lives remain firmly rooted in the past, so much so that some parts read like historical fiction. Beezus, older sister to rascally Ramona, is first introduced while “embroidering a laughing teakettle on a pot holder,” while a major plot point in Ellen Tebbits involves woolen underwear, which now seems practically Victorian. As these details become increasingly outdated, publishers have tried to update her books with new illustrations to appeal to more modern children. In recent years Ramona’s bicycle and helmet have become decidedly contemporary, and the characters wear denim cutoffs instead of dresses.

Louis Darling’s 1955 cover of Beezus and Ramona. William Morrow

By 2013, both Beezus and Ramona wear pants. HarperCollins

Cleary’s enduring appeal is a testament to her skill in speaking directly to children. At the core of each whimsical vignette is a real childhood emotion. Who cares about the technicalities of serving your dog horsemeat when what really matters is the fervent desire to be loved by your kindergarten teacher or the unjustness of seemingly arbitrary rules about mud inside the house?



Cleary’s is able to convey these emotions so vividly because she remembers her own feelings of childhood with uncanny accuracy, as she details in two memoirs, A Girl From Yamhill and My Own Two Feet. Written in the same simple and candid tone that make her children’s books so approachably delightful, these memoirs make clear that her appeal doesn’t have to be limited to children. A Girl from Yamhill follows Cleary’s childhood on a rural Oregon farm through high school in Portland, spanning her pioneer ancestors and her family’s struggles during the Depression. Her second memoir, My Own Two Feet, tracks her life from junior college in California, where girls knit in class instead of taking notes, through working as a librarian in World War II and publishing her first book.