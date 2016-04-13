The Burden of Bill Clinton’s Baggage

Bill Clinton wants to preserve his legacy, while Hillary Clinton is trying to build hers. He is living in the 1990s, while she is living in the present.

“I don’t know how you would characterize the gang leaders who got 13-year-old kids hopped up on crack and sent them out onto the street to murder other African American children,” he testily remarked. “Maybe you thought they were good citizens. ... You are defending the people who kill the lives you say matter. Tell the truth. You are defending the people who cause young people to go out and take guns.”

By defending the crime bill he signed in 1994, Bill Clinton is undermining his wife’s attempt to win over African-American voters in 2016. The gulf between the two could be seen quite vividly in his defending the concept of “super-predators,” which Hillary Clinton has already apologized for deploying in the 1990s. Black voters have been the indispensable foundation of her campaign to be the Democratic nominee. Without their support, she would be losing to Bernie Sanders. And she has worked hard to prove her mettle to these voters by embracing criminal justice reform and campaigning with the families of victims of police shootings.

The fissure between the Clintons on this issue is rooted in a shift in Democratic politics. The Democratic Party of the 1990s was very different than it is now, just as America was different. Bill Clinton won the presidency in large part by being able to woo moderate and conservative white voters. In 1992, thanks to a three-way race that included Ross Perot, Clinton won states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. But as politics became increasingly polarized over social issues, such conservative states were no longer in play for the Democrats. Moreover, the broader demographics changed. Non-Hispanic whites were 85 percent of the electorate in 1992. By 2012 they were down to 74 percent, and are likely to drop at least another 2 points in 2016.