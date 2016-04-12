Should Feminism Be About Political Solidarity?

As an example: There’s a profound difference between a cisgender woman’s unease with traditional femininity and a trans man’s discomfort with having been assigned the wrong gender. I have no wish to trivialize the body image (and reproduction-related, and sexual-violence-related) concerns that many cis women face. But all things being equal, it’s clear that the latter complaint is a bigger deal than the former. An adolescent girl who feels terrible when she sees a Natalia Vodianova billboard can speak out about this and hear a tremendous echo of solidarity. She is not alone. A trans boy, meanwhile, is unlikely to be able to get a ‘been there, son’ talk from his father.

Even so, it would be wrong to interpret the criticism the piece received from some cisgender feminists as cis women straying from their lane. What these critics are expressing is a sense of frustration with what they present as turn in feminism, toward a more rigid definition of what it means to be a woman. I’m thinking about the second New York Times Ethicist letter here, from a transgender man who feels micro-aggressed when “the waiter” uses “ladies” to welcome him and his partner, and seems to be saying that gender-neutral language should be used in all cases. (Except, it would seem, those involving servers.) Neither the letter-writer nor Kwame Anthony Appiah’s response considers the possibility that an androgynous but masculine-presenting person one is interacting with for the first time might be a gender-non-conforming woman, rather than a trans man.

But masculine-presenting women aren’t the only ones ignored in this new understanding, which is where things get more complicated. The “binary” cis woman, as discussed (in Escobar piece—and in another essay, by their fellow “cis-passing” writer Laurie Penny—is someone who affirmatively accepts female identity. That’s all this can mean, since being a non-binary but cis-presenting female is now also a possibility. That such a category now exists means that the women who don’t embrace an alternative label have, by default, identified really cozily in their gender identity. Writes Escobar:

The gender binary separates those who identify as male or female, simple as that. Non-binary genders, however, don’t fit neatly within these two—they can be a combination of male and female, a fluid back-and-forth, or totally outside of the binary. Cisgender people, on the other hand, are folks whose identities align with the gender they were assigned at birth.

What this leaves out: Why identities may align with traits assigned at birth. It seems to me that gender is experienced, for some ostensibly cisgender women, as a non-negotiable. For me—and here I wish to speak only of myself—being female is like being Jewish. I could, in theory, convert and embrace another religion, and would want to feel free to do so if I felt I needed to embrace, say, Lutheranism. But I recognize that it wouldn’t change how the world perceived of me ethnically, and it wouldn’t change my lived experiences. This certainly doesn’t mean everybody experiences gender in this way. But any discussion of gender fluidity that assumes cis women are comfortable with their gender is missing a key point. While it’s silly to think that trans women, on account of having experienced however many years as apparent boys or men, are somehow advantaged over cis women, it’s at least a notch less silly to view the born-women who cease to identify as women, and who give, as the reason, that they sometimes feel male (or, more troublingly, that they don’t shave off all body hair) as having, in a sense, abandoned ship.

There are several places where well-meaning people may disagree. Which should we prioritize: how we self-define, or how others define us? And does feminist liberation come through the eventual elimination (or proliferation) of labels, or does it require outspoken solidarity on the part of those who present as female? Much as I might want to embrace the former in both cases, I wind up drawn to the latter. On some level, I identify as a Jew—despite no religious adherence, and no particular draw towards Jewish communal life—because anti-Semitism exists. That is, I think, what’s going on when cis feminists squirm at what seems like an evasive self-identification, like what Escobar described in their piece. It’s a political desire to see a level of solidarity.