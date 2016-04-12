The Kind of Loneliness That’s Good for Art

“I never went swimming in New York,” Olivia Laing remarks in an early chapter of The Lonely City, her meditation on urban solitude and artists who have illuminated its murky terrain. Laing is English, based in London, and during a period she spent living in New York several years ago—first in sublets in Brooklyn Heights and the East Village, later in a converted hotel in Times Square—she never stuck around for a summer, when the pools were open. When she was in town, alone and mildly despondent following the sudden end of a relationship, she wandered the far east side of Manhattan, where she took a special interest in an empty pool. “I was lonely at the time, lonely and adrift, and this spectral blue space, filling at its corners with blown brown leaves, never failed to tug my heart.”

THE LONELY CITY: ADVENTURES IN THE ART OF BEING ALONE by Olivia Laing 337 pp., Picador, $26.00

As Laing reminds us, when we’re lonely, we see the world differently. We’re attuned to the apparently charmed lives of those around us, but also to other lonely people, as well as to sad movies, melancholy songs, and symbols of missed opportunity, such as empty swimming pools. (As Raymond Chandler quipped in The Long Goodbye, “nothing ever looks emptier than an empty swimming pool.”) Laing’s pool evokes that special blend of dejection, but it also recalls her previous book, The Trip to Echo Spring, a literary investigation into writers and alcoholism, which includes a consideration of John Cheever’s short story “The Swimmer.” There, a man makes his way home one evening through a suburban bedroom community via the backyard pools of his neighbors, stopping for nightcaps along the way. By the time he arrives, his house is empty, and life has passed him by. The story was published in The New Yorker in 1964, and by then, Cheever was well into his own solitary descent into drink.

Across all of her books, Laing is interested in how the baggage people carry threatens to define them, and how forces that are generally seen as destructive—alcoholism, radical loneliness—contain a kind of undeniable creative appeal. In Echo Spring, she juxtaposed close readings of Hemingway, Cheever, and Tennessee Williams’s lives and works alongside her own memories of growing up with a violent alcoholic (her mother’s partner, who lived with the family as a “friend” when homosexuality was not yet tolerated in England). In Lonely City, Laing again moves between memoir and criticism, focusing on the alienating effects of urban life as well as on those who find inspiration within its fragile ecosystems. In this, she poses the question of whether loneliness, usually seen as a form of failure, can be viewed as more complex, as something generative.

Laing is a literary critic, yet Lonely City draws primarily on visual art, which speaks to her during her own dark period. As a new transplant to New York, Edward Hopper’s chilly diner in Nighthawks calls out to her from across the Met; Hitchcock’s Rear Window resonates with her own voyeuristic experience of living alone in the city. On first glance, this seems like an unlikely turn: From Baudelaire to Auster and Ferrante, there have been many fictional portraits of loneliness, and more still when one includes the work of psychologists and sociologists such as Freida Fromm-Reichmann, Robert Weiss, and David Reisman. Laing nods at this scholarly literature, yet her central insight about loneliness is that it is fundamentally visual, the thing that remains once human connection has vanished and language rendered out of reach. In other words, when we can’t speak, we must see. “When a person is lonely,” she writes, “they long to be witnessed, accepted, desired, at the same time as becoming intensely wary of exposure.” There’s an intimacy in being seen, and a kind of isolation when we’re denied it.

