The Kind of Loneliness That’s Good for Art

Laing’s critical compass is oriented by her fascination with outsiders, writers and artists whose iconoclasm often proved visionary. Lonely City includes a number of eclectic and excellently rendered mini-profiles of such people—Klaus Nomi and Vivian Maier, Sherry Turkle and Josh Harris—but the book focuses mainly on four main figures, starting with Edward Hopper, the painter whose images are “so resistant to entry, and so radiant with feeling.” Again, criticism emerges from memoir: Much of life in New York consists of being outside and looking in, and at the Met, her impressions about living privately in public crystallize when she overhears a docent observing that the chilly midcentury diner in Nighthawks is missing a door. What’s the significance of this? “Was the diner a refuge for the isolated… or did it serve to illustrate the disconnection that proliferates in cities?” Both, she determines: “The painting’s brilliance derived from its instability, its refusal to commit.” This gives way to a consideration of Hopper himself, who, painfully shy and withdrawn, discouraged his wife’s career as a painter at the advantage of his own, and created a cocoon around their unhappy relationship.

Like unhappy families, no two forms of loneliness are ever exactly the same.

Like unhappy families, no two forms of loneliness are ever exactly the same. While the Hoppers were alone in their marriage, Andy Warhol saw himself as alone in a crowd. Burdened with the residual trauma of having grown up with a heavy Eastern European-inflected accent and a childhood stutter, he hid his reluctance to speak behind costumes and technology—namely a voice recorder, which he referred to as his wife. The device was central to the making of a, a novel, a book of transcribed conversations between the artist and Factory regulars. (Critics at the time decried a as parasitic and manipulative; Laing regards it as a “symbiotic exchange between… excess and paucity, expulsion and retention.”) Warhol’s book is tragic in many ways, but not because it fails at connection. In one of the most fascinating sections of Lonely City, Laing compares the artist’s ability to have his thoughts taken seriously with that of Valerie Solanas, radical feminist, writer, and Warhol’s would-be assassin. Solanas shot Warhol because she felt their fraught friendship was crowding out her own voice; after that, she pinged between mental hospitals and prisons before dying in a welfare hotel in San Francisco. While Warhol was canonized as a genius, Solanas drifted further and further into obscurity, eventually losing her ability to speak for herself, and assuming a place in history as a footnote to Warhol.

Wojnarowicz shared Warhol’s brand of aphasia, a struggle with speech that doubled as a kind of social paralysis. Like Warhol, Wojnarowicz was gay and had survived a difficult childhood. Unlike Warhol (or at least, unlike what popular mythology holds about him) Wojnarowicz was at ease sexually. While Warhol took comfort in policing the boundaries of intimacy—he would let people in then pull away from them—Wojnarowicz prowled the edges of Manhattan in search of fleeting encounters, rarely seeing the same man twice. His photography and journal entries captured these moments in vivid detail, rendering the Chelsea Piers as Blakean landscapes of pleasure and torment, inspiration for his work.