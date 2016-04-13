Springtime in Istanbul

On April 10, I walked out of my apartment in Taksim, near Gezi Park, and came across special police forces patrolling the streets, in place of the American tourists who normally wander the area. In the previous days, the Dutch and German consulates had been closed due to terror warnings that were interpreted by locals as bomb threats against Taksim. Trained to conduct anti-terror raids, the special forces look like GI Joe soldiers. That morning it was their duty to protect foreign diplomats from ISIS attacks.



A few hundred meters away, in Taksim Square, celebrations were being held for the 171st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish police department. Helicopters buzzed in the air. Large batches of terrorism-related intelligence had been gathered by Turkey’s intelligence agency MIT in the past week, resulting in the closure of Taksim Square with barricades. As the square was transformed into the closed stage of a prospective battle between members of the special forces and terror groups, civilians found themselves in the role of anxious spectators.

On narrow streets of the old city I have come across women carefully checking me out, trying to see whether my hands are indeed in my pockets and if the headphone cord disappearing into my jacket is connected to an iPhone or a ticking bomb.

Nowadays, in Turkish newspapers, guides are printed with the aim of helping readers spot suicide bombers in the subway or in a shopping district. One such story, published in the health section of HaberTurk, a national newspaper, was presented as an “everyman’s guide to spotting the suicide bomber.” The piece quoted clinical psychologist and hypnosis specialist Mehmet Başkak, who warned readers to be wary of people wearing loose, baggy outfits and large backpacks, and those with lines of sweat running down their faces who were breathing heavily. Because they carry bombs that weigh 18 kilograms and drug themselves before the attack, he said, militants tend to walk like robots. He also urged readers to look at suspicious people’s mouths to see whether they were mumbling their final prayers. Look at their hands and be alarmed if there are no hands on display. “If you can’t see their hands it is because they are probably setting the bomb inside the backpack,” Başkak said. Be suspicious, too, of people who smell nice. “They put on perfumes so that they smell good before meeting their creator. Those fragrances tend to be haci yagi [a flowery fragrance that contains musk and amber] rather than famous brands.” Another sign of a terrorist, according to Başkak, is a cleanly shaven face. Suicide bombers shave in order not to be recognized before the attack, he said. They can be easily spotted since the skin beneath the freshly cut beard is notably pale compared to the rest of the skin.

With such stories, it’s no surprise the people of Istanbul are in a mood of constant inspection. On narrow streets of the old city I have come across women carefully checking me out, trying to see whether my hands are indeed in my pockets and if the headphone cord disappearing into my jacket is connected to an iPhone or a ticking bomb.

The live-or-die necessity of being constantly on top of the news had made Istanbulites addicted to social media. To fight the addiction, I deleted Twitter from my computer, but this proved to be a careless move. The day after I severed ties with my Twitter timeline, I went to a night club called Coop. The club had been packed with youngsters only three weeks ago, when I went there for a concert by Turkish hip-hop group Tahribad-ı İsyan, whose fierce, political lyrics against the gentrification of Istanbul has touched a nerve among locals. But that day, when a friend of mine, the translator Richard Nazım Hikmet Dikbaş, was in the DJ box, there was nobody—and I mean not a single soul—inside the club.

The reason soon became clear, when a friend broke the news that had been circulating on Twitter for the past hour: An official-looking document was released warning people that bombs had been placed at a number of night clubs owned by non-Muslim Turks. That fit Coop’s description.

There is terror in Istanbul’s air but not everyone is succumbing to it. At the Midnight Special gala last week I ran into Cüneyt Cebenoyan, one of my favorite Turkish film critics, who had lost his sister, the esteemed archeologist Yasemin Cebenoyan, when terrorists placed a bomb at the patisserie of Istanbul’s Marmara Hotel in 1994. Also there that evening in 1994 was Onat Kutlar, one of Turkey’s leading writers and one of the founders of the Istanbul Film Festival, who was at the hotel to celebrate his wedding anniversary; he died from injuries a few days later. April may have lost its charm this year in Istanbul, but there are always people like Cebenoyan, who know the awful consequences of terror firsthand yet defy its intimidating power. There are institutions like the Istanbul Film Festival, which is a testament to the enduring legacy of a victim of the same terror. Springtime will come again, and there’s hope that Istanbul will be a different city when it does.