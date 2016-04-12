Paul Ryan as speaker makes much more sense than Paul Ryan as GOP presidential nominee.

Now, because Ryan was once similarly adamant he would “not be a candidate” for speaker, observers are incredulous about his latest declaration.

Skepticism is justified, but it’s also worth noting that the circumstances under which Ryan became speaker and under which he’d become the presidential nominee are extremely different.

Last fall, the absence of a qualified, consensus successor to John Boehner thrust the House GOP into crisis, and created a clamor for Ryan to accept the job. The party remains in crisis, but the thought of Ryan emerging from Cleveland as the nominee presupposes that delegates (rough analog to House members) will wrest the nomination from two people (Trump and Ted Cruz) who’ll have credible claim to it, backed by popular votes. The speaker election is almost nothing like that.