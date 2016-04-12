Paul Ryan as speaker makes much more sense than Paul Ryan as GOP presidential nominee.

Ryan says he won’t allow his name to be entered into consideration, should the RNC convene in July without an undisputed presidential nominee.

From the beginning, the recent round of Ryanstakes has been overdetermined. The media has interpreted everything Ryan’s done recently—New York fundraising, stepped-up messaging, Donald Trump scolding—as preface to a bid for the presidential nomination. But all of it could just as easily interpreted as normal parts of his job.

Now, because Ryan was once similarly adamant he would “not be a candidate” for speaker, observers are incredulous about his latest declaration.