The whole “C.P. time” fiasco is sure to endear Bill de Blasio to the Clintons.

The New York City mayor told CNN that people just didn’t get the skit, which featured de Blasio, Hillary Clinton, and Leslie Odom Jr. inexplicably riffing on the racist concept of “colored people time.” “The whole idea was to do the counterintuitive,” de Blasio told CNN. “Every actor involved, including Hillary Clinton and Leslie Odom Jr., thought it was a joke on a different convention, that was the whole idea of it, so I think people are missing the point here.”

De Blasio has had a tough time syncing up with his former boss this primary season. First, he played a will-he-or-won’t-he endorsement game in which he ended up caving, as everyone thought he would, to the Clinton machine. Then he was banished to the Iowan wilderness to go door-to-door for Clinton, who returned the favor by conspicuously declining to invite de Blasio to attend any of her rallies. Then he finally got on stage with her in March, only to be upstaged by his arch-nemesis Andrew Cuomo. And now there’s C.P.-gate, which, lest we forget, was fueled by the hilarious idea that de Blasio was on “C.P. time” in dragging his feet to endorse Clinton.

Sometimes, even when you have the best intentions and try your damndest to make things work, it’s just not meant to be.