North Carolina’s governor is starting to regret his decision to sign HB2.

Critics were swift to dismiss McCrory’s actions as half-measures that do nothing to repeal HB2’s discriminatory provisions. “Governor McCrory’s executive order is a day late and a veto short,” Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement.

McCrory faces mounting pressure to fully repeal the law. Several companies have threatened to stop doing business in the state until the law is undone, and at least two—PayPal and Deutsche Bank—have already followed through, the latter announcing earlier in the day they were axing a planned expansion that would have brought 250 new jobs to the state.

Lawmakers who supported the bill have also started to rethink their votes. Democratic State Representative Billy Richardson penned an op-ed in the Fayetteville Observer on Monday apologizing for his vote and calling for its full repeal.