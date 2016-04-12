Donald Trump is holding the New York Observer hostage.

The Observer, which is owned by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, endorsed Trump in the New York primary on April 19. To its credit, I guess, the paper acknowledged the conflict of interest in the lede. “Donald Trump is the father-in-law of the Observer’s publisher,” the endorsement begins. “That is not a reason to endorse him. Giving millions of disillusioned Americans a renewed sense of purpose and opportunity is.” Sure.

The relationship between Trump and the Observer has been scrutinized for months. In July, its editorial board acknowledged that there was “no good way to cover Trump,” given the relationship between Kushner and the candidate, and the Observer has proven that point time and again over the last several months. In February, it published a 7,000-word article attacking New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who had recently filed a $40 million lawsuit against Trump. And in April, the paper’s editor-in-chief Ken Kurson helped Donald Trump with his AIPAC speech.