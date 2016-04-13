Either Paul Ryan Means It, or He’s Lost His Mind

A demurral this categorical would normally put an end to the buzz, but Ryan has a unique history. In the antiquity of six months ago, Ryan insisted he would “not be a candidate” for House speaker, before grudgingly (or perhaps “grudgingly”) accepting the assignment a few days later. To many ears, Ryan’s latest statement contains an implicit omission: I do not want, nor will I accept the nomination for our party … but you can quite easily force it on me, as you know from recent experience.

For the press to interpret his denial as genuinely Shermanesque, Ryan would have had to say something more like, “I shall not seek the nomination, will not accept it, and if it is thrust upon me, I shall commit seppuku.” Instead, many seasoned analysts believe this is merely a feint, and that in the event of a deadlocked convention, he would relent reluctantly (“reluctantly”) again.

Of course he would. https://t.co/K663J8h1NA — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) April 12, 2016

Does anyone really believe that Ryan will be all "new phone who dis" if the GOP comes calling this summer? — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) April 12, 2016

Maybe this is the correct read on Ryan’s thinking. Maybe his speakership reversal is the proper parallel. But Ryan wasn’t lying when he said the circumstances under which he became speaker, and those under which he could become the presidential nominee, are “apples and oranges.”

How so? The procedural dissimilarities between a Speakership election and a nominating convention are vast. But they’re dwarfed by the differences between swapping a House chairmanship for the House speakership on the one hand, and serving simultaneously as House Speaker and GOP presidential nominee on the other. The former entailed a relatively smooth transition. The latter would be an unimaginable clusterfuck.

Ryan could only wear both hats if, with the presidential nomination secured, he could turn his attention to the general election after the convention, and govern the House by consensus for a few months to demonstrate his conciliatory bona fides.