Trump is still feeling that time Barack Obama burned the hell out of him.

The Republican frontrunner says he won’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this year, despite receiving numerous invitations. “I was asked by every single group of media available to mankind,” he told The Hill. “But I’ve decided not to go. Do you know why? I would have a good time and the press would say I look like I wasn’t having a good time.”

He insisted, in particular, that he enjoyed the 2011 dinner, in which the president roasted Trump, then most famous as the country’s leading birther, for several minutes—what must have seemed an eternity to Trump, who sat through it all stone-faced, rigid with humiliation. “I had a great time,” Trump said. “I was very honored by all of the attention. The president told joke after joke and it was good. They were all very nice and delivered nicely and I had a great time and told the press. For four years, I’ve read what a miserable time I had.”



Watch Trump have a great time below.