This secretive, all-guy Harvard club has gone on record for the first time in 225 years, and it probably regrets it.

In response to ongoing scrutiny of sexism and sexual assault at the school’s exclusive final clubs, Charles M. Storey, an officer of the Porcellian Club, protested to the Harvard Crimson that, “Forcing single gender organizations to accept members of the opposite sex could potentially increase, not decrease the potential for sexual misconduct.” That sounds an awful lot like he’s saying, if we interact with women, we just might sexually assault them! Storey also said the attacks on final clubs smacked of “McCarthyism.” Oof.



None of this is a great defense against a university-wide report that found that 47 percent of female seniors who participated in final clubs (by attending male final club events or as members of female final clubs) experienced sexual assault.