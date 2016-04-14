People’s Fission

In fairness, Sanders’s Democratic opponent is not much better on the nuclear issue. If anything, due to Hillary Clinton’s multiple flip-flops on the subject, we have no idea what she really believes. In February 2007, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, Clinton seemed to back it strongly for all the right, climate-change reasons. Then later that year, in December, she told New Hampshire’s Keene Sentinel editorial board that she would not encourage the construction of future nuclear plants, saying that the technology had not addressed “very difficult” safety concerns, that subsidies should be spent on renewables instead, and that she didn’t trust the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to keep people who live near the Indian Point plant safe. And then, at a debate in Las Vegas in January 2008, she said: “I have a comprehensive energy plan that does not rely on nuclear power.”

Now she has now decided she’s in favor once more. Sort of. Last July, Clinton unveiled her “Vision for Renewable Power,” which sort of gives away her ambivalence on nuclear in the title. But it does, at least, mention that she backs grants for “advanced nuclear,” the sort of nuclear that has indeed solved the problems of waste and meltdown. On Indian Point, Clinton has not echoed Sanders’s emphatic call for a shutdown, but said recently she is “glad” her opponent discovered the issue and offered qualified support for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call to close the plant. “When I was a senator, I went after oversight, I went after safety. And again, Governor Cuomo is calling for it to be closed. There’s a current Nuclear Regulatory Commission study being undertaken.” She continued: “We also have to be realistic and say: You get 25 percent of the electricity in the greater New York City area from Indian Point. I don’t want middle class tax payers to see a huge rate increase. So this needs to be done in a careful, thoughtful way.”

Even when the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s lobbying group, put out a statement welcoming Clinton’s position on advanced nuclear, it was at best lukewarm, noting: “Her strategy falls short of recognizing that the current and future workhorse of carbon reduction in the nation’s power generation is nuclear power.” Nuclear already generates 63 percent of all zero-carbon electricity in America, yet among her plan’s measures, the NEI lamented, “Clinton called for the installation of 500 million solar panels by 2024. To put this in perspective relative to the electricity production from nuclear energy, it would take three to five times as many solar panels—as many as 2.5 billion—for solar power to equal nuclear power’s current electricity output.”