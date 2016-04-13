Ted Cruz’s college days as a widely hated masturbator have come back to haunt him.

A journalistic investigation into Cruz’s days as solicitor general of Texas has turned into a wider inquiry into the presidential candidate’s self-pleasuring as a college student. Writing in Mother Jones, David Corn reported that while defending a dildo ban in 2003, Cruz’s office issued a statement staying, “There is no substantive-due-process right to stimulate one’s genitals for non-medical purposes unrelated to procreation or outside of an interpersonal relationship.”



This news provoked Craig Mazin, who was Cruz’s roommate at Princeton in the late 1980s, to issue a tweet that contains perhaps too much information:

Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to "stimulate their genitals." I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) April 13, 2016

Mazin’s tweet provides further proof of a fact amply documented in earlier articles: that Cruz, aside from being a chronic wanker, was intensely unpopular in college. As Patricia Murphy noted in a Daily Beast article: