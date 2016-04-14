Is the Republican Party Too Cowardly to Stop Trump?

Meanwhile, the party establishment’s attempt to maintain strict adherence to a majority delegate threshold is registering closer to a whisper. Karl Rove penned a Wall Street Journal column, titled “Don’t Coddle Donald Trump,” that reminded readers: “The rule that the Republican nominee must win a majority of the national convention has been in force for 160 years.” The Republican National Committee produced a “Convention Facts” video, designed to make an “open convention” sound fun and exciting. It emphasizes, “You need a majority. A minority does not win.” Both cite historical examples when the eventual nominee did not have the most delegates on the first ballot, like Abraham Lincoln and Warren Harding.

The logical conclusion to draw, once the process is completed, would be that Republican voters rejected all three. So start over.

But they glide past a critical fact: The “open conventions” of yore did not occur in the modern age of a 50-state primary system. When a candidate lagged behind on the first ballot, it wasn’t because voters from coast to coast had already rejected him. It only meant he and his team had more work to do on the convention floor. Today, if a candidate doesn’t place first on the first ballot, it’s a direct result of poor primary performance.

Assuming Trump falls short of 1,237 delegates (a likely but not guaranteed scenario), a case will be made that he has no intrinsic claim to the nomination. Despite winning 20 states so far, he has won a mere 37 percent of the votes, hardly a resounding endorsement from the Republican electorate.