Bernie’s Hypocrisy: He Attacks Hillary, But Avoids Obama

Of course, Sanders isn’t running against Obama; it’s only natural that he and his supporters would save his strongest criticism for his opponent. Obama is also extremely popular among Democrats, and his overall approval rating recently hit a three-year high. But given that Sanders’s supporters are only slightly less supportive of our president than Clinton supporters—whereas a recent poll showed that 25 percent of Sanders’s supporters wouldn’t vote for Clinton in the general election—it seems reasonable to question whether other things are at work here.

Perhaps it’s a simple matter of personality: Obama is consistently cool and charismatic, while Clinton can sometimes seem guarded and uncomfortable (though she has her cool moments too). Perhaps it’s sexism: Many journalists have noted how male Sanders supporters treat Clinton and her supporters online. Perhaps it’s “liberal white guilt,” a reluctance to criticize our first black president. Of course, there is no single answer, and it varies from supporter to supporter.

What is clear, though, is that Clinton is not just embracing Obama’s policies; she is effectively embracing his philosophy of incremental change. And since Sanders’s candidacy rests on a rejection of incremental change, he and his supporters should be more conscious—and vocal—about this and other vital differences with Obama. The criticisms flung at Clinton would seem less vitriolic and hypocritical if Sanders and his supporters would acknowledge just how many of these criticisms ought to be leveled against our current president. If Sanders and his supporters really don’t approve of Obama, they should be more upfront about it. If they do approve of him, they ought to consider why they’re so opposed to Clinton. Having it both ways is not how revolutions work.