Bernie’s Hypocrisy: He Attacks Hillary, But Avoids Obama

From the day he entered the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders has spoken of the political “revolution” he wants in America. He’s defined this revolution in myriad ways. It means taking the country back from “the billionaire class.” It means “bringing millions and millions of people into the political process, in a way that does not exist right now.” It means “the American people are prepared to stand up and say, ‘Yes, we’re gonna raise the minimum wage. Yes, we’re gonna have paid family and medical leave. Yes, we’re gonna make public colleges and universities tuition-free.’”

But a revolution is also, by definition, an overthrow of the establishment—or at least a repudiation of its policies—and no one represents the existing establishment more than the sitting president of the United States. Sanders, however, has gone out of his way not to criticize Barack Obama. Perhaps his strongest remarks came late last month during an appearance on The Young Turks, a liberal talk show. Asked whether Obama “is the establishment” or “is fighting against the establishment,” Sanders waffled, “I think probably both.... I like him, I think he’s a decent guy. But on the other hand, as Hillary Clinton reminds us, he got more money from Wall Street than she did.”

When it comes to Clinton, however, the Vermont senator is far less likely to mince words. He was so eager to pin the establishment label on her that, back in January, when MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked him about the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood’s endorsements of Clinton, “You know what? Hillary Clinton has been around there for a very, very long time. Some of these groups are, in fact, part of the establishment.” Clinton retorted that “he’s been elected to office a lot longer than I have,” and Sanders later walked back his remarks—about the organizations, but not about Clinton.

Why are Sanders and his supporters so critical of Clinton, and yet have so little to say about Obama? Several obvious reasons come to mind, and others that I can only speculate about. No matter the reason, it’s a hypocrisy for which the Sanders camp should be held accountable.