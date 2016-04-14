Orphan Black Returns to Form

On Orphan Black, the many female clones of Project Leda, all played by the brilliant Tatiana Maslany, have had their genetic code patented, their eggs harvested, their bodies sterilized, and their sexual histories interrogated. That powerful men—scientists, capitalists, or religious leaders—might want to clone human women, closely monitor them, and tamper with their reproductive systems does not take a huge imaginative leap. After all, women’s bodies have always been subject to scrutiny, study, and surveillance; state-directed forced sterilization is barely recent history. Orphan Black, entering its fourth season Thursday night on BBC America, is obviously a work of science fiction, but the way this show treats the body—the female body—is anything but unthinkable.

After a tortuous third season that veered off track with a convoluted plot about a military-grown batch of homicidal male clones, Orphan Black has returned to its core theme of bodily autonomy. This back-to-basics approach also includes the return of season one’s primary antagonist: Neolution, a shadowy movement preaching the pseudoscientific doctrine of “self-directed evolution.” (What that means in practice, from what we’ve seen, is creepy body modification: clubbers with white contact lenses and men with tails on their backs.) Neolutionists, we learn, have infiltrated all the other secretive organizations the show has introduced. Neolution is the insidious bond now holding this cumbersome plot together.

The choice to bring back Neolution could have come across as backtracking—the show’s writers realizing the error of their ways after a poorly received season, and returning to what worked well in season one. And in some sense, that’s what it is. As Sarah, the closest thing the show has to a clone protagonist, says in a later episode: she’s going “back to the beginning of all this shit.”

So it’s fitting that the season begins with a near episode-long flashback to Beth, a character who died in the pilot’s first moments. A cop driven mad by investigating her origins, Beth has always been the most enigmatic of the clones; her suicide kicks off the show, and we only ever knew her second-hand, through home videos and stories from the other main clones (Alison, Cosima, and Helena, who are all underutilized in the season’s first few episodes). The flashbacks—in which we learn that Beth was directed to Neolution by a new clone, M.K. (she’s paranoid and European, like a less-feral Helena)—leave us with more unanswered questions. But seeing Beth in the days leading up to her suicide, before we ever met Sarah Manning, reframes things. The flashback is engaging, with Sarah and Beth physically retracing each other’s steps, months apart, both searching for answers.