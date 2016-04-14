Orphan Black Returns to Form

The choice to bring back Neolution could have come across as backtracking—the show’s writers realizing the error of their ways after a poorly received season, and returning to what worked well in season one. And in some sense, that’s what it is. As Sarah, the closest thing the show has to a clone protagonist, says in a later episode: she’s going “back to the beginning of all this shit.”

So it’s fitting that the season begins with a near episode-long flashback to Beth, a character who died in the pilot’s first moments. A cop driven mad by investigating her origins, Beth has always been the most enigmatic of the clones; her suicide kicks off the show, and we only ever knew her second-hand, through home videos and stories from the other main clones (Alison, Cosima, and Helena, who are all underutilized in the season’s first few episodes). The flashbacks—in which we learn that Beth was directed to Neolution by a new clone, M.K. (she’s paranoid and European, like a less-feral Helena)—leave us with more unanswered questions. But seeing Beth in the days leading up to her suicide, before we ever met Sarah Manning, reframes things. The flashback is engaging, with Sarah and Beth physically retracing each other’s steps, months apart, both searching for answers.

The search for answers, which often drives the action on Orphan Black, is most compelling when it bumps uncomfortably into reality. An effective scene from season two had Sarah investigating the history of Project Leda, digging through files in a church basement, pulling up records of something called the Cold River Institute. She finds old twentieth-century photographs with labels like, “Most Perfect Baby, 1908.” The inspiration for Cold River, Jill Lepore writes in the New Yorker, comes from the very real Eugenics Record Office in Cold Spring Harbor, New York. Orphan Black may take a few liberties with current science, but the show has a clear understanding of history’s darker moments and the dangerous, often ignored consequences of scientific inquiry.