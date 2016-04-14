Kobe’s legacy, in one Vine.

In the final game of his career, Bryant managed to overshadow the Golden State Warriors setting a record for the most wins in a single NBA season. By scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz, on 22-50 shooting (!), Bryant reminded everyone of his prodigious talent—and his, um, winning personality. “The coolest thing is that my kids actually saw me play like I used to play,” Bryant told the Times. “It was like, ‘Whoa, Dad!’ I said, ‘Yeah, I used to do that.’ They were like, ‘Really?’ I was like, ‘Dude, YouTube it.’” But if Bryant’s children want to see their father at his cold-as-ice, world-owning best, maybe they should check out this Vine.

And yet this is still his greatest moment. Not debatable. https://t.co/452jnHU4UO — Judson Richards (@Judson1360) April 14, 2016