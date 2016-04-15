Has Bernie Sanders’s Positive Campaign Doomed Him?

If the campaign was convinced that Sanders would tarnish his own brand by going after Clinton, the events of the last week have only reinforced that view. In interviews, he assailed Clinton for her Iraq War vote in 2002 and zeroed in on the Wall Street donations funneled into her super PAC more pointedly and vehemently than in the past. Most notably, he told a crowd at a campaign rally in Philadelphia that Clinton was not “qualified” to be president. “That may have been a trial balloon to see how successful an attack on Hillary Clinton would be,” Ridout speculated.

It certainly wasn’t a slip of the tongue, given that Sanders campaign manager Jeff Weaver doubled down on the attacks the next day on CNN, saying of Clinton: “If you look at her campaign, her campaign is funded by millions and millions of dollars from Wall Street and other special interests. She really made a deal with the devil.”

This experiment in negativity backfired spectacularly—and if any anti-Clinton TV spots were on hold, ready to be unleashed by the campaign, they’ve been kept on the back burner. As #HillarySoQualified started trending on Twitter, politicians and activists, including some of his own supporters, pressured Sanders to retract his comments. Former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter tweeted: “THIS is LOW and crosses the line.” Senator Claire McCaskill told MSNBC that “calling Hillary Clinton not qualified is like fingernails on a black board to many women across this country.” Sally Kohn, a CNN commentator who had leaned toward supporting Sanders in New York, agreed. “Take it back, Senator Sanders,” she wrote. “I haven’t decided who I’m voting for in the New York State primary, but at this point, your statement definitely decreases your chances of it being you.”