Man of Masks

Perhaps that volume too might have been re-written but for another kind of interference by history. The Formalists had been harassed by the literary apparatchiks from the beginning, and pure formalism was in effect taboo from 1930. The Party theory of literature, and its practice of exerting control, was inimical to these brilliant intellectuals. Eikhenbaum found ways to survive, but in 1949 he fell into disfavor for failing to “overcome the fallacious methods of Formalism and of bourgeois literary criticism”; and he was more or less silenced until 1953. There is some irony in the role politics played in Eikhenbaum’s work, for one of his major theses about Tolstoy was that he had used politics to “motivate” the strategies of his literary career—that Tolstoy’s dramatic interventions in public life, and interruptions of his fiction-writing, including his conversion to Christian values around 1880, were devices that worked to give him something new to write about, and to give other people new reasons to talk about him. In Eikhenbaum’s own experience, life intruded upon his work in a way it would be hard to regard as a “motivation.”

He argued this thesis directly in an essay of 1929, and these two books bear only traces of it. (For example, he describes Tolstoy’s beliefs as well as his actions as “strategies” or “tactics.”) Indeed, by the time he wrote these works, Eikhenbaum was no longer a Formalist in any pure sense. These volumes are works of literary history, though of a special and brilliant kind. Eikhenbaum is demonstrating “literature’s social mode of being”—the boundary lines that connect it with and separate it from other modes of discourse, such as history, pedagogy, and political polemic. Eikhenbaum describes the contemporary state of opinion and the direction of feeling on some of Tolstoy’s main topics and motifs; for instance, in a particularly fine chapter he tells us about the widespread imaginative interest in horses at the time Tolstoy wrote his horse story, “Strider.”

His formalism is therefore expressed obliquely here, and the conventional decorum of literary studies—the critic’s reverence and support for the man he is writing about—is not disturbed. Indeed, one feels that Eikhenbaum understands Tolstoy’s personality sympathetically and is alive to all the nuances of his writing. But of course as a Formalist he is basically hostile to Tolstoy the moralist, which is to say, Tolstoy the presenter of his own work. The Formalists were the direct descendants of those aesthetes whom Tolstoy attacked in What Is Art? in 1898. And one element in Eikhenbaum’s work even here is the persistence of his original iconoclasm. “We have made an icon of Tolstoy,” he said in his first article on the subject; and he promised to “liberate” the real Tolstoy from the icon-painting of literary historians, which was a discreet way of saying from Tolstoy himself. He would show that Tolstoy was really a wonderful writer, who pretended to be something more—pretended not to be a writer. He would exorcise his nineteenth-century moralism. Mutatis mutandis, this essay was a Russian equivalent of Strachey’s Eminent Victorians.