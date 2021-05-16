Man of Masks

The publication of these two books is an important event for everyone interested in Tolstoy, and for many others interested in the theory of literature. Boris Eikhenbaum (1886-1959) is already known to the latter as one of the leading Russian Formalists, that group of aestheticians who revolutionized literary theory in Russia between 1915 and 1930—and in other countries since then. But he was also a Tolstoy scholar. Of the more than four hundred items in his bibliography, well over sixty refer to Tolstoy, according to his latest translator, Albert Kaspin. His first such articles appeared in 1919, and he kept on writing about Tolstoy until his death forty years later.

Of book-length works The Young Tolstoi (1922) was followed by a large project, which Eikhenbaum intended to call Lev Tolstoi. The first volume is now sometimes called Tolstoi in the Fifties (1928) and the second and third are these volumes, now translated into English. They were published in Russia in 1931 and 1960 respectively. Tolstoi in the Seventies had been finished before the war and set in type, but the type was destroyed in the bombardment of Leningrad. Eikhenbaum reconstituted the manuscript later, but he could not do the same for a fourth volume, about Tolstoy in the 1880s, which was lost in March 1942 when Eikhenbaum was evacuated from Leningrad.

Perhaps that volume too might have been re-written but for another kind of interference by history. The Formalists had been harassed by the literary apparatchiks from the beginning, and pure formalism was in effect taboo from 1930. The Party theory of literature, and its practice of exerting control, was inimical to these brilliant intellectuals. Eikhenbaum found ways to survive, but in 1949 he fell into disfavor for failing to “overcome the fallacious methods of Formalism and of bourgeois literary criticism”; and he was more or less silenced until 1953. There is some irony in the role politics played in Eikhenbaum’s work, for one of his major theses about Tolstoy was that he had used politics to “motivate” the strategies of his literary career—that Tolstoy’s dramatic interventions in public life, and interruptions of his fiction-writing, including his conversion to Christian values around 1880, were devices that worked to give him something new to write about, and to give other people new reasons to talk about him. In Eikhenbaum’s own experience, life intruded upon his work in a way it would be hard to regard as a “motivation.”