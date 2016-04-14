President Obama got screeners of Game of Thrones just because he’s “the leader of the free world.”

And that’s not fair—he can’t even remember the name of his “favorite character,” Tyrion Lannister.

Season 6 of Game of Thrones, unlike past seasons, is under a very strict lockdown (possibly to protect the world’s worst kept secret, which involves a corpse who will not be a corpse for long). Unlike previous seasons, HBO has not provided media with screeners or any advance copies of the show’s sixth season. There are no watermarked DVDs or streaming sites. And at the show’s season premiere, viewers were told they would be “boiled alive” or—worse—married off to Ramsay Bolton if they recorded anything on their phones or even shared spoilers online.