It Mii: The Rise and Fall of Miitomo

When I got my purple GameBoy Color in 1998, the feature I was most excited about was the little black infrared port on the top right corner. Certain games, like Pokémon Gold/Silver, let you match the port on your GameBoy with the one on a friend’s so you could trade items—supposedly, because it rarely worked. To me, it seemed like an exercise in social futility. Here we were, my friend and I, spending recess trying to line up our GameBoys exactly right instead of just hanging out with each other. But those few times we got it to work, we felt, for a moment, a complete, blissful nerdiness. (Which, in retrospect, probably wasn’t worth the pain.) That was cool! we’d shout together, watching new items appearing on our GameBoys.



Courtesy of the author

Nintendo’s newest venture, Miitomo—both a social network and the company’s first app for iOS—feels much the same. Since its release, Miitomo has reached more than 3 million users and quickly became the top free app in Apple’s app store. In Miitomo, you make a Mii (pronounced “me”), Nintendo’s version of personalized 3-D avatar, which were pioneered in the Wii and 3DS consoles. Your Mii can look as much or as little like you as you want. After that you exist in a room, sometimes with your friends, answering and asking computer-generated questions. Doing so helps you to gain coins, tickets, and candy, which allow you to purchase things at the Mii clothing shop and to play a fun pachinko-type game. There is no direct chat function: Instead, as Nintendo describes it, you use your Mii as a “social go-between”—your Mii talks to your friend’s Mii who talks to your friend. It’s a bit like passing notes through an infrared port; it looks and feels like a combination of taking an online survey and pressing through a video game’s NPC dialogue.



Which is all to say: If you’re trying to fulfill any normal social function, in a way Nintendo did not explicitly build into the game, Miitomo is frustratingly difficult to navigate. (Quartz calls it a “Kafkaesque exercise in madness.”) Despite this, Miitomo has fostered innovative ways to interact. To add friends, you either have to connect through Twitter, Facebook, face-to-face, or through mutual friends—which means that you presumably already know your Miitomo friends in some way. These are the only people you can interact with—as in real life, you can’t just walk into a stranger’s house and talk to whomever’s inside. It defies the prevailing norm of most social platforms, where interacting with (and tearing down) strangers is often the name of the game. Take Twitter, which rewards conflict; Yik Yak, whose anonymity promotes harassment; and Reddit, whose forums are rife with hate speech. Maybe it’s because Miitomo is structurally a more intimate friendship network—or maybe because you’re projected through a caricatured representation of yourself—but the app seems to promote constructive interactions instead of negative ones. Users poke fun at the computer’s questions rather than each other and there’s no fear that your answers will be retweeted to 100,000 followers with the comment, “this is dumb af.” Honestly, no one really cares what you have to say at all, aside from the people you’re already friends with. And your Miitomo friends are probably your nerdier ones; in my case, they played Pokémon growing up and have screenshots of their best Neko Atsume cats saved to their camera rolls. I have a theory that this encourages Miitomo users to be as stupid and obscurely referential as they want.



Courtesy of the author

Some questions the app might ask: What did you do last weekend? What would be the worst job in the world if you had to wear roller skates all day? Do you believe in aliens?