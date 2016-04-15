It Mii: The Rise and Fall of Miitomo

Which is all to say: If you’re trying to fulfill any normal social function, in a way Nintendo did not explicitly build into the game, Miitomo is frustratingly difficult to navigate. (Quartz calls it a “Kafkaesque exercise in madness.”) Despite this, Miitomo has fostered innovative ways to interact. To add friends, you either have to connect through Twitter, Facebook, face-to-face, or through mutual friends—which means that you presumably already know your Miitomo friends in some way. These are the only people you can interact with—as in real life, you can’t just walk into a stranger’s house and talk to whomever’s inside. It defies the prevailing norm of most social platforms, where interacting with (and tearing down) strangers is often the name of the game. Take Twitter, which rewards conflict; Yik Yak, whose anonymity promotes harassment; and Reddit, whose forums are rife with hate speech. Maybe it’s because Miitomo is structurally a more intimate friendship network—or maybe because you’re projected through a caricatured representation of yourself—but the app seems to promote constructive interactions instead of negative ones. Users poke fun at the computer’s questions rather than each other and there’s no fear that your answers will be retweeted to 100,000 followers with the comment, “this is dumb af.” Honestly, no one really cares what you have to say at all, aside from the people you’re already friends with. And your Miitomo friends are probably your nerdier ones; in my case, they played Pokémon growing up and have screenshots of their best Neko Atsume cats saved to their camera rolls. I have a theory that this encourages Miitomo users to be as stupid and obscurely referential as they want.



Courtesy of the author

Some questions the app might ask: What did you do last weekend? What would be the worst job in the world if you had to wear roller skates all day? Do you believe in aliens?

Unlike Nintendo’s other social offerings, there seem to be very few constraints on what you are allowed to say on Miitomo. (The only time I got a warning message for unsavory language was when I tried to make the app pronounce my name as “Oh shit truuu.”) It feels less like a space for kids and more like a territory for Twitter jokes and former Something Awful users. The best jokes—which distinguish the best jokers—come from Miitomo’s Miifoto function. Undoubtedly the highlight of the app, Miifoto allows you to throw your Mii onto any picture on your phone. It’s the newest frontier for the dumb-genius netizens.

