Hillary Clinton is all over the place on a $15 federal minimum wage.

When asked by moderator Wolf Blitzer at Thursday’s debate if, as president, she would sign legislation to bring the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, Clinton said yes. This was seemingly a different position on an issue that has been central to Bernie Sanders’s platform.

In the contentious back-and-forth that followed, Clinton covered all possible bases. “We’ve got to be smart about it,” she said, citing New York’s plan to reach $15 an hour in the city at a faster rate than in suburban and rural areas. Clinton assured viewers that she has supported the fight for $15 “from the very beginning.”