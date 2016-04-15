Hillary Clinton still can’t explain why she hasn’t released the transcripts from her Wall Street speeches.

“Why not just release the transcripts and put this whole issue to bed?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked at the Democratic debate in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Clinton responded: “I’m the only one on this stage that who did not vote to deregulate swaps and derivatives, as Senator Sanders did, which led to a lot of the problems we had with Lehman Brothers.”

Bash pressed her again: “The question was about the transcripts of the speeches to Goldman Sachs.”