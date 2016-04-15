Hillary Clinton still can’t explain why she hasn’t released the transcripts from her Wall Street speeches.

Bash pressed her again: “The question was about the transcripts of the speeches to Goldman Sachs.”

Again, Clinton tried to sidestep. “There are certain expectations when you run for president. This is a new one,” she said. “But I will tell you this there is a longstanding expectation that everyone running release their tax returns.”

This has happened before. At the fifth Democratic debate, Anderson Cooper pointed out that she had accepted $675,000 for three paid speeches at Goldman Sachs. He asked whether she thought that sum was unseemly.

