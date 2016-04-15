Season 6 might be the last full season of Game of Thrones.

HBO quickly clapped back and said that no details were final, but apparently Benioff and his fellow showrunner D.B. Weiss had said something similar to Entertainment Weekly back in the fall.

Game of Thrones was initially only expected to run seven seasons, so this is still three more episodes than were initially expected. Still, if true, this would mean that there are only 23 episodes of Game of Thrones left, including this season. (The fact that that means there are also 23 hours of GoT left makes it easier to swallow.) However, this decision appears to be based on practicality, not storytelling, which is slightly more unnerving. “It’s crossing out of a television schedule into more of a mid-range movie schedule,” Weiss said. If they do speed the series up, they’ll also have to speed the action up—one of Game of Thrones’s great pleasures has been that it’s not in a hurry to get anywhere (except when in Dorne do as the Dornish do, I guess?). But that may start to change this season.