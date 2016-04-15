Season 6 might be the last full season of Game of Thrones.

Season 6 starts nine days from today—not like I’m counting—on April 24. And, while this season will run ten episodes, like the five that proceeded it, the show’s final two seasons might be shorter than fans expected.

In an interview with Variety, David Benioff said that after this season, “I think we’re down to our final 13 episodes after this season. We’re heading into the final lap. That’s the guess, though nothing is yet set in stone, but that’s what we’re looking at.”

HBO quickly clapped back and said that no details were final, but apparently Benioff and his fellow showrunner D.B. Weiss had said something similar to Entertainment Weekly back in the fall.