Here’s what we know about George Saunders’s first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo.

Saunders is the author of a number of acclaimed short story collections—most notably CivilWarLand in Bad Decline and The Tenth of December—but Lincoln in the Bardo, which is being published by Random House in the U.S. and Bloomsbury in the U.K., is his first novel. Saunders has kept details relatively secret—only telling Jennifer Egan, in an interview five months ago, that the book was set in the 19th century—but new information has recently come to light.

The title of the novel was revealed earlier this month, in an interview Saunders did with Susan Sarandon. Saunders’s bio revealed that, “His novel Lincoln in the Bardo will be out in 2017.”