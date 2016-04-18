The logo for Bitch Skateboards.

Japan’s absorption of American culture only becomes more frenzied at the consumer level. Every fashion subculture—punk, skater, preppy, goth, grunge, lumberjack, hip hop—is stripped of its original significance and blended together in an exhilarating melange that is somehow singularly Japanese. (Japanese fashion is, in many ways, the apotheosis of hipsterism.) The most ordinary salaryman has a David Bowie haircut circa Aladdin Sane, while housewives slip on pairs of Vans to go to the supermarket. The clothes of Comme des Garçons, the premier arbiter of Japanese chic, appear to be Western mainstays that have been chopped in a blender and stitched back together in a Frankensteinian hodgepodge.

Motoko Kusanagi.

The Japanese, in other words, are the ultimate cultural appropriators, unabashedly repurposing Western art and fashion for their own mysterious ends. There are instances in which Japanese indifference to authorial intent approaches the oblivious, such as when English words and phrases are rendered entirely meaningless. A popular skateboard brand in the 1990s was Bitch, whose logo was a bathroom symbol for the men’s room pointing a gun at a bathroom symbol for the women’s room. No one knew what this meant, least of all the Japanese who went around in polite society with the word “Bitch” emblazoned on their clothes. Or to name an example closer to home, my Japanese aunt recently sent my daughter a pair of green rubber boots branded with the word “Stample.” To ponder this neologism—an apparent combination of “stamp” and “sample”—and to guess at what its creator could have meant is to be confounded by the alienness of another culture.

Takashi Murakami’s “Hiropan.” Brooklyn Museum of Art

But nowhere are the anxieties of the post-war era more apparent than in anime and manga. Emasculation, subjugation, the fetishization of innocence, the simultaneous reverence and envy of archetypal Western figures—all are present in a genre that the artist Takashi Murakami, for one, views as a subconscious battleground for grappling with issues that have never been addressed in a serious, overt way. This is exemplified throughout Ghost in the Shell, in the way its heroes—blonde, square-jawed, burly, and heavily armed—are juxtaposed against identifiably “normal” Japanese civilians with slumped shoulders and oversized spectacles. But it is especially apparent in the character of Motoko Kusanagi, who, like other anime heroines, boasts very long legs, large breasts that are exposed at every opportunity, and large, pale eyes. Whether the typical anime heroine is an idealized version of a white woman in Asian gloss is the subject of some debate, but what’s clear is that Motoko Kusanagi, like much of contemporary Japanese art and culture, is a composite of influences both Asian and Western. To put it another way, it hardly seems more authentic to cast, say, Rinko Kikuchi in this role than Johansson, who does happen to fit the physical profile of an anime character, down to the roots of her blonde hair.