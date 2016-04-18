The impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is a farce.

Look no further than the reasons given by some of the 367 congressmen who voted Sunday for impeachment charges to be brought against her before the Senate (h/t Cecília Olliveira):

“For my granddaughter’s birthday”

“For peace in Jerusalem”

“For the foundations of Christianity ”

“For science and technology”

There’s something almost honorable in the open cynicism with which the proceedings were conducted. One congressman from the far right dedicated his vote to the colonel who, during Brazil’s longstanding military dictatorship, ran one of the clandestine prisons where Rousseff, then an urban guerrilla, was tortured.

In the weeks since the movement to oust the twice-elected president took on real momentum, it’s become clear that no legitimate justification for such a move exists. Rousseff, to be sure, is presiding over one of the worst economic crises in the country’s history, at a time when her Workers’ Party is engulfed in a massive political graft scandal.