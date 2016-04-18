The impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is a farce.

In the weeks since the movement to oust the twice-elected president took on real momentum, it’s become clear that no legitimate justification for such a move exists. Rousseff, to be sure, is presiding over one of the worst economic crises in the country’s history, at a time when her Workers’ Party is engulfed in a massive political graft scandal.

But Rousseff herself has yet to be directly linked to the kickback scheme, and the politicians maneuvering for her to be stripped of office are, if anything, more deeply implicated than her allies. Previous presidents have employed the same budgetary tricks she stands formally accused of, and now that impeachment is underway, not even those orchestrating this naked power play seem to believe the charges against her constitute worthy grounds for removal.

