Vladimir Putin’s Little Helper

In Hungary, however, Moscow is doubly influential. By informally partnering with Orban and, at the same time, bankrolling the extremist Jobbik party, a xenophobic group to the right of Fidesz, Moscow has two allies in the country: one in the opposition, and one in power. “Fidesz and Jobbik are crucial in channeling and implementing Russian interests,” argues Daniel Hegedus, a Hungarian analyst at the German Council on Foreign Relations, a Berlin-based think tank. As a member of the EU and NATO, Hungary “is able to influence the political agenda and decision-making processes of these bodies.”

Budapest is ever more willing to stick its neck out for Russian interests. “It’s subtle,” says Ulrike Guerot, director of the European Democracy Lab, a think tank. “Hungary is a clever, noiseless go-between for Russia in the EU.”

Hungary, though, is notably vocal in warning the EU against renewing the sanctions in place against Russia. In the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and backing of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the EU levied sanctions that have hit Russia’s banking, defense, and energy industries hard. (Russia responded with countermeasures blocking EU food exports, including Hungary’s, from entering its markets.) The EU sanctions will probably be renewed in July against the background of a crumbling Minsk accord, the ceasefire agreement struck between the Ukrainian government and separatists early last year. In Moscow, speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Orban said: “This year, by the middle of the year, there will be no easy way to prolong sanctions.” Orban added, “Russia is not an enemy of Hungary. It’s our partner,” even as he proclaimed loyalty to the EU.

But on sanctions, Hungary is the only country besides Italy that appears willing to terminate the embargo. It’s true that if the sanctions are annulled Hungarian farmers would win back markets that they lost two years ago. But there’s something bigger at stake. Orban has explicitly praised Putin’s “illiberal democracy” as a model for European countries, and used Hungary as one of its showcases. Indeed, the two strongmen share much in terms of their authoritarian style of governance, oligarch-led economies, and exploitation of national populism. This enables them to do business together in more ways than one.

In Budapest, one gets an in-the-face dose of the pro-Russia tone by opening just about any mainstream newspaper or tuning into the broadcast media, most of which is linked to the government. They overflow with praise for Russia and Putin. “It’s very deeply and consistently pro-Russian,” says the Hungarian journalist Attila Bátorfy, who also notes the recent proliferation of pro-Russian websites, Facebook pages, and other social media using translated Russian content. “Everyday there’s another angle, like how great the Russian military is or what a great emperor Putin is. The far right and pro-Orban media say Hungary shouldn’t be part of a colony led by the U.S. and the EU. This kind of Western liberalism isn’t for us.”