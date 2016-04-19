Vladimir Putin’s Little Helper

Hungary’s amity is an enormous coup for the Kremlin. Moscow’s traditional allies in the EU, Greece and Cyprus, with which it shares the Eastern Orthodox faith, are weak and preoccupied with the fallout from the financial crisis. In other EU countries, Russia tends to back far-right opposition parties, such as the National Front in France, Slovakia’s People’s Party, and Bulgaria’s ultra-nationalist Attack—all of which it can count on to stir aggressive, anti-EU populism at home and raise havoc in the European Parliament.

Hungary’s amity is an enormous coup for the Kremlin.

These forces, together with grassroots populist movements, such as Pegida in Germany, have Europe’s leaders on the ropes as never before, contesting the postwar consensus that an increasingly integrated EU is the way forward for Europe. They are a spanner in the EU’s works, creating obstacles and dysfunction that Putin sees in Russia’s interests as it attempts to become a resurgent international player, jockeying with the EU for power in places like Eastern Europe. What’s bad for the EU is good for Russia, he seems to believe.

In Hungary, however, Moscow is doubly influential. By informally partnering with Orban and, at the same time, bankrolling the extremist Jobbik party, a xenophobic group to the right of Fidesz, Moscow has two allies in the country: one in the opposition, and one in power. “Fidesz and Jobbik are crucial in channeling and implementing Russian interests,” argues Daniel Hegedus, a Hungarian analyst at the German Council on Foreign Relations, a Berlin-based think tank. As a member of the EU and NATO, Hungary “is able to influence the political agenda and decision-making processes of these bodies.”