Is the Latin American Left Dead?

Defining “the left,” and populism in particular, is notoriously difficult on a continent as diverse as it is vast. “I’m not even sure if it’s one of those categories that can be handled with the Potter Stewart ‘I know it when I see it cliché,’” says Patrick Iber, a historian at the University of Texas at El Paso. He added in an email, “Leaders who are described by others as populists don’t define themselves as that; they generally speak of ‘twenty-first-century socialism’ or something along those lines.”

Social scientists, who tend to explain the world using typologies, have devoted considerable energy to cataloguing who and what exactly belongs on the left. The most important work on the subject is an old one: Castañeda’s Utopia Unarmed. Writing in 1993, after the return of democracy to the region and at the end of the Cold War (a moment of confusion, when Marxist movements lost their Soviet lodestar and import-substitution industrialization, the dominant development strategy since the 1950s fell out of favor), Castañeda charted a new course for the left. He identified “two lefts” in Latin America. One, he argued, shares the aspirations and values of Europe’s social democrats. It wants a welfare state, accepts the logic of the market, shuns revolutionary change, and has made peace with U.S.-led globalization. The other, according to Castañeda, is the populist left, whose rhetoric is strident and nationalist. It “loves power more than democracy” and uses Open Veins of Latin America, the 1971 anti-imperialist text, as a playbook in international affairs. Chávez would become the standard bearer of Castañeda’s “wrong left.”

Not only did Castañeda’s tone strike many as too moralistic, but also his theory of “two lefts” has been debunked time and again, most recently by Iber in Dissent this winter. There are reformers and revolutionaries in every wing of the left, we now know, and political life is just too varied to conform to the neat boundaries of one dichotomy. But Castañeda’s question, “What kind of left?,” is still relevant today, especially as one cycle of populist governance comes to an end and disillusionment with leftist leaders has grown. “The left lost more than the right won,” says Raanan Rein, a professor of Latin American and Spanish history and vice president of Tel Aviv University. “It wasn’t that Macri became so popular,” Rein explains of Argentina’s new president, “it was simply that his predecessors, the Kirchners, destroyed Peronism,” Argentina’s working-class nationalist movement. The old right isn’t making a comeback. Rather, the left no longer enjoys majority support.

Like other leaders in the region, the Kirchners pursued socially inclusive and redistributive policies based on the premise that the state should divvy up the national pie in a less distorted way. Argentina and its neighbors are deeply unequal societies. Last month, a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and OXFAM showed the extent to which pre- and post-tax measures of inequality in Latin America are virtually identical, in contrast to Europe or even the U.S., where taxes and transfers reduce disparities. Pink tide governments have worked to fix this. Outside the economic realm, they have rehabilitated popular culture, contesting the privilege of elite sensibilities. Bolivia’s Evo Morales, the country’s first indigenous president, held his inaugural ceremonies at the pre-Columbian ruins of Tiwanaku as part of a drive to reinvent national tradition, bringing visibility and legitimacy to indigenous cultures. Leftist leaders have also challenged liberal notions and assumptions of participatory democracy. “The model is not the old liberal democracy, where citizens vote once every four years and have no say in how policy is shaped,” says Rein. “This populism is tempting because it appears to offer democratizing impulses,” he adds. “But we know that is one part of the story.”

President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s success, like that of others, depended on the constant mobilization of public support by going after enemies real and imagined. “As an ideal type, the populist politician is one who divides the citizenry rhetorically, into ‘a people’ and a group that falls outside, usually an elite that is held responsible for the nation’s problems, often in collaboration with foreigners or internal enemies,” Iber explains. This phenomenon can resemble the political left or right—“it all depends on how the people and its enemies are defined.” Kirchner did exactly that, packing public plazas with her bandas, constructing political and social life as a Manichean struggle, pitting friend against enemy, right against wrong, “the people” against the “anti-people.” When a tampon shortage hit the country last year, the result of trade barriers and a scarcity of dollars, Kirchner’s government attacked a hostile press for spreading rumors that led to a run on supplies in a plot to undermine her. Heriberto Muraro, an Argentine sociologist, summed up the state of public opinion speaking to the BBC: “Our society is divided between those who hate the president, those who adore her, and those who are caught in the middle, fed up with polarization.” Kirchner offers just one example on a continent rife with divisive discourse from charismatic leaders (Chávez is the standard by which all others are measured).