The Return of the Women Scorned

The year may be 2016, but we’re still trying trying to grapple with the sexism of two decades ago. Anita Hill, Marcia Clark, and Monica Lewinksy were all subjected to horrifyingly misogynist attacks in the 1990s, and by a quirk of the zeitgeist, all are in the news again. The fact that our culture is still coming to terms with this unfinished business is surely tied to the fact that Hillary Clinton is on track to become the first female presidential nominee of a major political party. Since Clinton is herself no stranger to woman-bashing barrages, she might welcome attempts to rectify the sexism of the 1990s as part of a larger feminist wave. But the Lewinsky episode, in particular, is also fraught with peril for Clinton’s presidential prospects.

What Clark, Hill, Lewinsky, and Clinton have in common is that they were all strong public women who were pilloried for defying gender expectations. As we’re reminded by the new FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson, Marcia Clark was repeatedly slimed in the press when she came to prominence as a prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial. National Enquirer printed nude photos provided by Clark’s former mother-in-law, while more reputable media questioned both her appearance (something that’s all too familiar to Clinton) and her fitness as a mother.

“I really didn’t want the spotlight, but there was no way to escape it,” Clark recently told People magazine. “And there was real hostility there. People would try to give me advice like, ‘You shouldn’t come across tough. Wear pastels. Talk softer.’” The thrust of this advice makes clear that it was Clark’s challenge to traditional ideas about femininity that made her threatening.

In 1991, Anita Hill almost derailed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, a story told in the new HBO film Confirmation. David Brock, then a right-wing journalist, notoriously described Hill as “a little bit nutty and a little bit slutty.” Brock, who now ironically plays a major part in the Hillary Clinton circle as a surrogate and informal advisor, has since apologized for his remarks. But it wasn’t just conservative Republicans who went after Hill. Joe Biden, then a senator, dismissed Hill by bringing up a line from William Congreve: “Hell hath no fury like a women scorned.”

