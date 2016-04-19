Why the Republican Party Can’t Win Over Black Voters

The very politics of exclusion that have delivered dozens of statehouses run counter to the message of inclusion necessary to win the White House.

Some might say these moves are just a cynical attempt to improve the party’s chances of winning back the White House. But whether the party leadership is sincere in its desire to attract black voters or not is moot as long as its initiatives are routinely undermined by the rhetoric and behavior of the party at large. Nor is there much impetus for state parties to change, as they have realized enormous success in winning gubernatorial and legislative elections. The very politics of exclusion that have delivered dozens of statehouses run counter to the message of inclusion necessary to win the White House.

The resulting incongruence produces a catch-22 wherein the RNC is at least superficially interested in party integration, but wholly reliant on the state parties to mobilize voters on Election Day. In order to preserve their winning state coalitions, national leaders are constrained in how they can talk about race or any plans to address socioeconomic disparities experienced by minorities. They can’t make explicit appeals to African Americans for fear of alienating segments of their state constituencies already fearful of power diffusion, but they can’t appear to be insensitive to the plight of minorities. As a result, they speak in terms of colorblind policies that purport to help everyone in general and no one in particular. This allows citizens to read into party policies whatever they’d like, which only serves to further racialize the issues and galvanize the electorate. The ambiguity provides cover for the states while leaving the national party both blameless and fully responsible for the continuing gulf between blacks and the party.

The RNC, of course, is no paragon of virtue. It has its own problems with turning its inclusive rhetoric into reality. In the last two years, nearly all of the black outreach staff at the RNC have quit. While they claim to have done so to pursue additional opportunities, their resignations are in line with a trend that has followed the GOP since at least 1964. In times of crisis, where implicit, racialized cues were employed for electoral gains, black staffers have quit in frustration, most notably once Nixon employed his Southern strategy to build a winning electoral coalition. And its unceremonious firing of its first black chairman, Michael Steele, in 2009 undercut the autopsy report before it was even conceived. Most glaringly, the GOP’s current frontrunner in the race for the party’s presidential nomination has been a paragon of racial insensitivity, and despite this, its leaders all uneasily vow to support him for president should he secure enough delegates.