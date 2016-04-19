Why the Republican Party Can’t Win Over Black Voters

The resulting incongruence produces a catch-22 wherein the RNC is at least superficially interested in party integration, but wholly reliant on the state parties to mobilize voters on Election Day. In order to preserve their winning state coalitions, national leaders are constrained in how they can talk about race or any plans to address socioeconomic disparities experienced by minorities. They can’t make explicit appeals to African Americans for fear of alienating segments of their state constituencies already fearful of power diffusion, but they can’t appear to be insensitive to the plight of minorities. As a result, they speak in terms of colorblind policies that purport to help everyone in general and no one in particular. This allows citizens to read into party policies whatever they’d like, which only serves to further racialize the issues and galvanize the electorate. The ambiguity provides cover for the states while leaving the national party both blameless and fully responsible for the continuing gulf between blacks and the party.

The RNC, of course, is no paragon of virtue. It has its own problems with turning its inclusive rhetoric into reality. In the last two years, nearly all of the black outreach staff at the RNC have quit. While they claim to have done so to pursue additional opportunities, their resignations are in line with a trend that has followed the GOP since at least 1964. In times of crisis, where implicit, racialized cues were employed for electoral gains, black staffers have quit in frustration, most notably once Nixon employed his Southern strategy to build a winning electoral coalition. And its unceremonious firing of its first black chairman, Michael Steele, in 2009 undercut the autopsy report before it was even conceived. Most glaringly, the GOP’s current frontrunner in the race for the party’s presidential nomination has been a paragon of racial insensitivity, and despite this, its leaders all uneasily vow to support him for president should he secure enough delegates.

Further, all state party organizations are not detriments to the message of inclusion. There is a reason that there has been a small increase in registered black Republicans in the last decade, an increase in black voter participation in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, and a number of gubernatorial candidates that have received upwards of 20 percent of the black vote in places like Mississippi, New Jersey, and Arkansas.

But modest increases in low-turnout elections neither explains away the persistent view among many black voters that the Republican Party is racially intolerant nor the reality that in high-turnout presidential elections, the party is performing progressively worse among minority voters.

The RNC and national party leaders will need to find the courage to boldly confront the strands of racial intolerance in the party, even (and especially) if it means disrupting its state voting coalitions. It will have to identify leaders that can not only back inclusive rhetoric with concrete actions, but can marshal the state party leaders behind this common cause for the good and viability of the party. States will need to be compelled to get on board. The party cannot be lulled into passivity and implicit racialization by a popular figure, as occurred during the Reagan era. And it also cannot be complacent with gains made on the state level when local governance runs contrary to the national message.

Most importantly, the GOP will have to cease being afraid to utter the word “racism” and become more aggressive in calling out the structural and systemic obstacles that prevent people of color from accessing opportunity. It must learn to communicate how conservative principles and policies address African American disparities in particular. And it must do so in a way that doesn’t center on blaming Democrats. To paraphrase Republican President Teddy Roosevelt, the party cannot pussyfoot on the issue.