Criticizing Israel Is No Longer Political Suicide

Both Trump and Sanders have gone well beyond the usual parameters that constrain this issue, into territory that was supposed to be a political minefield. They have both come through alive and well. Why did that happen?

For one thing, both Trump and Sanders spoke in a manner that, while outside the generally accepted elite discourse on Israel, was firmly in the center of the views of American voters. For many years, poll after poll has shown that Americans want the president to be even-handed when it comes to mediating the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Majorities have consistently rejected favoring Israel in the talks. This is true despite the fact that polls have also shown, for a very long time and with remarkable consistency, that Americans view Israel favorably and the Palestinians very unfavorably.

Sanders and Trump were both staunch in their friendship toward Israel, and their criticisms and declarations of even-handedness therefore put them much more in line with the majority of Americans than the other candidates. Indeed, a 2014 poll of American Jews showed a large majority in favor of the United States exerting pressure on Israel to reach a peace agreement as long as it also pressured the Palestinians as well. So both Sanders and Trump, and only them, in this one regard, sit squarely with the majority of American Jews as well.

Does that mean that these two political outsiders have now shown the path forward? Not quite. Another incident just before the New York primary demonstrates that there is still a long way to go.

The Sanders campaign hired a young Jewish activist, Simone Zimmerman, as their head of outreach to the Jewish community. Zimmerman already had an impressive resume of activism against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip and just as an impressive record of supporting Israel’s legitimate rights. Progressives were still hailing the appointment when a right-wing hit piece appeared based on a Facebook post from two years ago. The post was an impassioned criticism of Netanyahu, complete with a pair of cuss words.

Politicians continue to see too much downside and not enough gain from supporting a more nuanced policy debate.

Although Zimmerman had edited the two-year old post mere hours after posting it, right-wing activists monitoring her Facebook page had already captured a screenshot of it, saving the post for a time when it would become useful.

After the hit piece on Zimmerman came out, major figures in the Jewish community, such as former head of the Anti-Defamation League Abe Foxman and former head of the World Jewish Council Ronald Lauder, called for her dismissal. In short order, the Sanders campaign suspended her.

There is much to say about that incident. But it is clear that the ensuing controversy was, in the estimation of the Sanders camp, more trouble than a relatively low-level campaign worker was worth. Zimmerman was left out in the cold.

Zimmerman was falsely painted as anti-Israel and as a supporter of the movement for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel (BDS). Neither is true, but she has spoken up about the need to engage with BDS activists and she is certainly opposed to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. Most of all, unlike Sanders or Trump, Zimmerman is simply an activist, a young woman who made a much easier target. The fact that the Sanders campaign suspended her so quickly is of a piece with why the other candidates marched dutifully to the AIPAC conference weeks ago. Politicians continue to see too much downside and not enough gain from supporting a more nuanced policy debate, one that could set United States policy on a more effective course.

In 2017, Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza will turn 50 years old. After decades of failure, it is imperative that the United States re-examine its approach to negotiations and its policy toward the conflict. It should be clear by now that what we have been doing isn’t working.

In recent years, advocates for peace have managed to expand the discussion nationally. But this change is only beginning to be felt among elected officials or candidates for office. The Trump and Sanders campaigns may not have changed the status quo right away, but it has opened the door a bit wider to a serious discussion of the issue. And that is good for both Israelis and Palestinians.