Criticizing Israel Is No Longer Political Suicide

But even Donald Trump, whose appearance at the AIPAC conference caused a good amount of controversy, has stretched the boundaries of discourse. Indeed, when Trump said earlier in the campaign that he intended to be “sort of a neutral guy” between Israel and the Palestinians, observers gasped. At first, it was dismissed as another example of Trump’s ignorance about foreign affairs. Or perhaps, some thought, he was assuming that the Christian evangelicals and Jewish conservatives who might be put off by that statement were going to vote for other candidates anyway.

To say these things in New York of all places would have been heretofore unimaginable.

But as it turned out, Trump won the Republican primary in South Carolina soon after, and has drawn strong support from evangelicals. As my colleague Matt Duss wrote, “ Trump’s success shows that a whole set of positions that Republican hawks have insisted for years are ‘non-negotiable’ are, in fact, quite negotiable, and that a Republican candidate can reject those positions, even mock them, and still win decisively.”

In last week’s Democratic debate, many expected the subject of Israel to be a big problem for Bernie Sanders. The debate took place in Brooklyn, New York, a place that can make a strong case for being the capital of Jewish support for Israel. Only days before, in an editorial board meeting with the New York Daily News, Sanders had raised hackles by confusing the number of Palestinians injured (over 10,000) in the 2014 Gaza war between Israel and Hamas with the number killed (over 2,000).