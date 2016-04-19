Fifty Shades of Shakespeare

Shakespeare fans will recognize that Keenan’s subtitle—“Here’s much to do with pain but more with love”—plays fast and loose with a line from Romeo and Juliet: “Here’s much to do with hate but more with love.” As this rewriting suggests, the book plays with Shakespeare, almost skipping rope with the dramatist’s many characters. The Taming of the Shrew’s Kate, A Winter’s Tale’s Hermione, King Lear’s Cordelia, and many others drop in on Keenan, chatting with her over oysters or playing devil’s advocate in the back of cabs. Shakespeare’s best-loved characters seem to know Keenan on a first-name basis, and this conceit is sometimes distracting, feeling at once a little precious and a little forced, even as these scenes illustrate the easy familiarity of best friends or long-term amours.

SEX WITH SHAKESPEARE by Jillian Keenan William Morrow, 352 pp, $25

Shakespeare’s characters appear like a stream of sherpas or Yodas, helping Keenan shoulder the psychic burden of her fetish, and Keenan uses The Taming of the Shrew’s Kate with particular nuance and depth. In her final year of high school, Keenan sends herself to Spain and finds herself sharing a flat with John, the first man who will give her what she needs: a skillful, righteous, and thoroughly satisfactory spanking. Still, Keenan struggles to parse the emotional fallout of finding her kink satisfied, a point that falls into high relief when she realizes that a neighbor has seen her getting spanked and worries that the woman will think that what she witnessed was abuse.

The Taming of the Shrew has conventionally been understood as a narrative that dabbles—if not wades—in spousal abuse. But Keenan adroitly reads the play differently, arguing that from the first meeting of Kate and Petruchio, “their relationship is built on a foundation that emphasizes her sexual satisfaction over even his own.” Shrew, she argues, plays with the roles of “shrew and madman,” and it plays with “taming.” Neither things nor people are as they seem: Kate appears at a critical juncture and asks Keenan to look in the mirror and accept her reflection. The way things appear to others, she essentially says, is not how they really are, and Keenan uses The Taming of the Shrew, Kate, and her neighbor’s voyeurism to accept that a relationship “only needs to make sense to two people.”

“Literature is a conversation,” Keenan writes. “Books are walkie-talkies, not radios.” Keenan started her conversation with Shakespeare early, falling in love with The Tempest at 15, and she frames each chapter of her memoir around a play, using Macbeth’s doubleness or Othello’s uneasy political bedfellows as framing for the unfurling of her acknowledgement, exploration, alienation from, and eventual acceptance of her spanking fetish. For example, when confronted with a judgmental, unremittingly vanilla boyfriend, Keenan uses Hamlet’s “nothing,” a concept that sits at the center of the play as well as a word he uses to humiliate Ophelia, to mourn her loss even as it expresses the scorn of the vanilla boyfriend. Each chapter hews closely to a framework that juggles Keenan’s life story, a Shakespeare play as a thematic anchor, and conversations with a Shakespeare character or two. This format provides a narrative loopiness that is equally maddening and necessary.

Often, the structure of Keenan’s memoir feels like the circling of a hawk. You see narrative points from on high as she moves in seemingly lazy spirals until she drops on these moments like a bird of prey. Writing the details of her life—her first boyfriend who “got” her kink, her childhood discovery of spanking, her uneasy relationship with her mother, her college lover who expressed pity over her need for pain, her internal battles over being “fucked up,” and her falling in love with the man who would become her husband—Keenan repeats her assertion that her kink is her sexual identity. Every repetition is an underlining, but it’s also another maddening arc in those raptor circles. It takes a very long time for Keenan to drop to the ground and nail her most painful tidbits, and it’s not always a rewarding hunt.