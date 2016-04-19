Fifty Shades of Shakespeare

It might seem strange to put Shakespeare in bed with spanking, but for the most part Keenan makes it work, and the matchmaker of this strange relationship is Shakespeare’s own language. “At its most basic level, Shakespeare is physical and biological,” Keenan writes in the opening chapter. “His words circulate, speed up and slow down, skip beats and flutter in perfect symmetry with the human heart.” Shakespeare’s iambs run a thrilling tattoo throughout the book, appearing not only in the close readings that Keenan handles deftly, but also punctuating the narrative at perilously climactic moments. The iamb’s ba-thump is the bleeding, beating heart of this book.

In our post-Fifty Shades of Grey world, you might wonder why Keenan needs 300 pages to explain a spanking fetish. Coming into this book, I thought I had a sense of what it meant to be a fetishist; I like to avail myself of a full range of sexual expression, and I’ve a bag under my bed that, among other implements, holds a well-used leather crop and a worn black leather spanker. But even my recherché history didn’t give me an adequate perspective to appreciate the depth of Keenan’s spanking fetish. I don’t mean that glibly. I mean to say that coming to the end of Sex with Shakespeare, I agree with Keenan’s contention that fetish is a “sexual identity,” and I’m not sure I would have gotten there without the book’s length or without the help of Shakespeare.

Shakespeare fans will recognize that Keenan’s subtitle—“Here’s much to do with pain but more with love”—plays fast and loose with a line from Romeo and Juliet: “Here’s much to do with hate but more with love.” As this rewriting suggests, the book plays with Shakespeare, almost skipping rope with the dramatist’s many characters. The Taming of the Shrew’s Kate, A Winter’s Tale’s Hermione, King Lear’s Cordelia, and many others drop in on Keenan, chatting with her over oysters or playing devil’s advocate in the back of cabs. Shakespeare’s best-loved characters seem to know Keenan on a first-name basis, and this conceit is sometimes distracting, feeling at once a little precious and a little forced, even as these scenes illustrate the easy familiarity of best friends or long-term amours.