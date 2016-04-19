Why We Don’t Need to See the Hillary Clinton Transcripts

How did Clinton react to this? In the Nasdaq speech, she asked the industry to take three voluntary steps: a 90-day foreclosure moratorium on subprime loans, a five-year freeze on resets of adjustable-rate mortgages, and status reports on the number of modified loans. At the time, the industry was already engaged in a voluntary effort called HOPE NOW to coordinate foreclosure mitigation with housing counselors. It failed to stop the bleeding, and the industry never took up Clinton’s other ideas, as you might suspect they wouldn’t.

Without voluntary action, Clinton said, she would “consider legislation to address the problem.” At the same time, responding to the complaint that servicers feared legal trouble from investors, Clinton added, “I’m prepared to consider giving legal protection to servicers and others who administer these loans and who do the right thing by balancing the interests of homeowners, the investors, and our economy.”

That same month, in December 2007, Sheila Bair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, put forward a different proposal, based on months of work, for long-term, sustainable mortgage modifications in mass quantities. In the proposal, Bair specifically took aim at the idea that restructuring loans would violate securitization agreements. Servicers had a legal mandate to maximize returns for investors, and they would merely have to demonstrate that modifying loans would represent higher long-term gains for the total investor pool. As long as they showed that, Bair said, “it is difficult to argue that doing so represents a violation of anyone’s contractual rights.”

So we had two responses to the mortgage servicers’ claim that there was nothing they could do for homeowners. Clinton, in her speech said, in effect: That sounds reasonable, let’s give servicers legal immunity so they can modify loans while being protected from the investors. Bair, in her proposal basically said, in the measured language of a regulatory official: That claim is garbage, servicers have all the authority right now to operate in the best interest of the investors, and loan mods would actually accomplish that. Don’t give me these excuses.

Unfortunately, over two administrations, nobody backed up Sheila Bair. They took the servicers’ argument at face value, and did little to pressure them to do sustainable loan modifications like reducing principal balance, even if that would be positive for investors. They didn’t try to legislate this dispute in any way (nor did Clinton ever introduce her promised legislation). The Obama Administration’s incentive program for loan modifications, HAMP, was an unmitigated failure, achieving few of its goals. The servicers who whined about needing legal immunity ended up illegally ripping off homeowners left and right, and deliberately pushing them into foreclosure. Their compensation models dictated this, because they made more money from foreclosures than modifications, a problem that exists to this day.

As a result, six million families lost their homes.

When something could have been done to pressure mortgage servicers, Hillary Clinton, like many politicians, adopted their argument that they were prevented from helping homeowners. She believed their claims that they were hamstrung, when they weren’t. And I have to believe that’s attributable to proximity, access, and whose arguments get priority of place.

Wall Street purchases that priority of place simply by donating to campaigns, bringing politicians in for chats, marinating them in its worldview. Finance executives can make very compelling arguments about the complex intricacies of the financial system. They can sound charming and smart and logical. And in a moment of truth, they can get the payoff, when a powerful politician like Hillary Clinton makes a reasonable-sounding statement about mortgage servicers needing legal immunity.

That’s what the fuss over the Goldman Sachs speeches is all about: who you believe and who you trust as a politician. As Barack Obama wrote in The Audacity of Hope, “I can’t assume that the money chase didn’t alter me in some ways … your schedule dictates that you move in a different orbit from most of the people you represent.” Nobody is perfectly objective and unmoved by the people around them. It’s why politicians need a diversity of opinion and experience in their inner circles, to fight through the inevitable bubble mentality. And it’s why spending hours giving talks to financial elites matters.