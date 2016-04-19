The Golden State Warriors are pretty great without Steph Curry, too.

With Curry sitting out with a sprained right ankle, the Warriors started Shaun Livingston, a 6′ 7″ point guard who is good at a great many things, but not good (at all) at shooting three pointers—he finished 2-12 from deep on the season. (Curry, meanwhile, was 402-886.)

It didn’t matter. Livingston stayed inside the arc—roasting notorious point guard murderer Patrick Beverley by taking him into the block—and the Warriors’ best facilitator, forward/center Draymond Green, kept the Warriors offensive moving at its usual hyper-efficient clip. Klay Thompson upheld the Splash Brother name by scoring 34 points on 20 shots. Fifteen of those 34 came from the line because if this Rockets team is one thing it’s handsy—their main strategy against Curry, and the Warriors as a unit, seems to be to push them around.